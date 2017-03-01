Branding Latin America Hails 5G Agreement with EU

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Brazil and the European Union have signed an agreement to collaborate in the development of 5G technology, through sharing of know-how and other measures. The accord was formally announced and signed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona yesterday, by Brazil's Minister of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications Gilberto Kassab and Günther H. Oettinger, European Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society.

Felipe Almeida, Co-Founder and CEO of Zup Innovation, and one of Brazil's most successful young technological entrepreneurs, welcomed yesterday's announcement, saying:

"An agreement such as this can help Brazil to export technology. Normally we haveimported foreign technology and implemented it here. This can help put Brazil in thetechnological era, so more companies can create new technology and export it."

Zup Innovation is the largest private Latin American stand and delegation at the fair, and was visited by Minister Kassab after the signing of the agreement with the EU. The company is emblematic of a Brazilian tech sector which has registered dynamic growth despite a recent political crisis and economic stagnation.