NEW YORK, NY --(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) -- SmartMetric, the creator of biometric cards with a fingerprint reader built inside the card, will be holding a public conference call on Wednesday the 8th of March at 1:00pm Pacific USA time.

The conference call will be to provide an update on the move to large scale production for SmartMetric's leading product, namely the biometric credit card that has an inbuilt fingerprint reader inside the card.

"It has taken the company many years to develop its leading product that has involved the company in building from the ground up an unbelievable new security solution for the banking and finance industry. Harnessing the security power of an individual's biometrics the SmartMetric biometric card ensures only the legitimate card user can use the card. Without the rightful card holder's fingerprint unlocking the card the card's EMV chip becomes useless in the hands of any other person," said today SmartMetric's President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The conference call will discuss the near term sales and marketing plans of the company and discuss near future new products built on the technologically advanced biometrics developed by SmartMetric.

To participate in the conference call please follow these instructions:

Access Numbers for dialing in:

702.359.0270 USA West Coast Time, 1pm March 8th, 2017

+44.203.7696819 London UK, 9pm March 8th, 2017

+33-1-81221259 Paris France, 10pm March 8th, 2017

+972.(0)3.3760374 Tel Aviv Israel, 11pm March 8th 2017

+61.(0)3.9008.4217 Melbourne Australia 8am March 9th, 2017

+61(0)2.8317.3161 Sydney Australia 8am March 9th, 2017

Access Code for all dial in numbers: 863791

To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Certain of the above statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

SmartMetric, Inc. Head Office

+1.702.990.3687

info@smartmetric.com



Investor Relations

Everest Corporate Advisors, Inc.

702.334.7791

415.250.0105