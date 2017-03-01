Global procurement market intelligence firm, SpendEdge (a unit of Infiniti Research) is hosting a webinar titled 'The Changing Landscape of European Fleet Procurement Market' on March 15th and 16th. The 45-minute webinar will also include a Q&A session, allowing attendees to put questions to their team of sourcingexperts.

The role of the procurementdepartment has gone through a major transformation in the European fleet industry, mostly due to enhanced technological capabilities. The evolving procurement trends have resulted in improved market coordination, streamlined supplier relationship management, better compliance, and minimized risk. This webinar aims to provide organizations an overview of transforming procurement patterns which can help them attain fleet efficiency and manage their indirect procurement spend. The event will be of benefit for fleet directors, fleet procurement experts, VP sales, and sales directors.

Main topics to be covered:

How emergence of 'Mobility Integrators' is transforming the fleet business model in the European market

Exploring the role of big data and predictive analytics in facilitating convergence of procurement and fleet management departments

How fleet managers are leveraging telematics for efficient driver management and improved fleet performance

Rise of new business models such as autonomous vehicle technologies, which are expected to digitize the whole automobile industry

Analyzing how consolidation in the industry can help organizations achieve operational efficiency

Speaker profiles:

Sanya Sehgal works with the Sourcing team in the Bangalore office of Infiniti Research. She has experience in working across sectors such as Media, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, and Industrial Services in the areas of procurement benchmarking, strategic sourcing, and quantitative market modeling, etc. Before joining Infiniti, Sanya was associated with ICICI Bank and Genpact. Sanya has a Master's degree in Business Management, specializing in Finance, and a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics.

Yatheesh Chandrasekaran works with the Sourcing team in the Bangalore office of Infiniti Research. He has 10+ years of cumulative experience in Finance, Strategic Sourcing, Procurement. He has worked with clients in Industrial Services, Media, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, and Life Sciences industries in the areas of procurement benchmarking, strategic sourcing, contract management, etc. Before joining Infiniti, Yatheesh worked at Harsco Corporation, Beroe Consulting, and Quantitative Limited. Yatheesh has a Master's degree in International Business and Finance and a Bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering.

Follow our simple and free registration procedure to join the webinar:

For NA Audience

Registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6895701903801702659 Webinar ID 761-283-203 Date and Time Thu, Mar 16, 2017 10:30 AM 11:15 AM CDT Duration 45 min

For EMEA Audience

Registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6923482164588884739 Webinar ID 761-259-371 Date and Time Wed, Mar 15, 2017 11:00 AM 11:45 AM GMT Duration 45 min

