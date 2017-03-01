Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis 2016-2022: Company Profiling Covering the Financials, Recent Activities and Future Strategies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The market overview offers in depth analysis at the regional and country level, for instance North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K. and Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa and Latin America).



Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2013 to 2022 for each given segment and sub segments. Market data derived from the authenticated and reliable sources is subjected to validation from the industry experts. The report also analyzes the market by discussing market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

Competitive landscaping provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.

This report provides:

- Market Sizing estimations and forecasts for 6 years across the given market segments

- Identifying market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Opportunities, )

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Regional and country level market analysis

- Competitive landscaping of major market players

- Company profiling covering the financials, recent activities and the future strategies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Research Sources

1.4.1 Secondary Research

1.4.2 Primary Research

1.4.3 Assumptions

1.5 List of Abbreviations

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size Estimation

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Constraints

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market by Clinical Study

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Phase I

5.3 Phase II

5.4 Phase III Drugs

6 Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market by Drug Class

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mitotic Inhibitors

6.2.1 Ixempra (Ixabepilone)

6.2.2 Halaven (Eribulin)

6.2.3 Taxotere (Docetaxel)

6.3 Anti-metabolites

6.3.1 Gemzar (Gemcitabine)

6.4 Hormone Receptor

6.4.1 Zoladex

6.4.2 Faslodex

6.4.3 Fareston

6.5 Aromatase Inhibitors

6.5.1 Femara (Leterozole)

6.5.2 Arimidex (Anastrozole)

6.5.3 Aromasin (Exemestane)

6.5.4 Ibrance (Palbociclib)

6.5.5 Afinitor (Everolimus)

6.6 HER2 Inhibitors

6.6.1 Kadcyla (Ado-trastuzumab emtansine)

6.6.2 Tykerb (Lapatinib)

6.6.3 Perjeta (Pertuzumab)

6.6.4 Herceptin (Trastuzumab)

7 Geographical Segmentation

8 Vendor Landscaping

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Bayer HealthCare

9.1.1 Business Overview

9.1.2 SWOT Analysis

9.1.3 Financial Overview

9.1.4 Strategy

9.1.5 Key Activities

9.2 Eli Lily

9.3 Pfizer

9.4 Novartis

9.5 Eisai

9.6 Halozyme Therapeutics

9.7 Roche

9.8 Puma Biotechnology

9.9 Janssen Biotech

9.10 AbbVie

9.11 BioMarin

9.12 Array BioPharma

9.13 Merck

9.14 Syndax

9.15 MacroGenics

9.16 ImmunoGen

9.17 Santen Pharma

9.18 Celgene

9.19 Oncothyreon

9.20 AstraZeneca

9.21 Sprint Bioscience

9.22 Genentech

9.23 Galena Biopharma

9.24 Lycera

9.25 CTI BioPharma

