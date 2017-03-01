Pulsed Xenon UV Disinfection Proven to Quickly Destroy Dangerous Superbugs

ab medica spa, the leading Italian provider of medical technologies, and Xenex Disinfection Services, the market leader in ultraviolet (UV) light room disinfection technology, today announced that ab medica spa is the exclusive distributor of Xenex LightStrike™ Germ-Zapping Robots™ at hospitals and healthcare facilities in Italy.

Infections caused by superbugs like Clostridium difficile (C.diff), Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) are a global problem and Xenex's pulsed xenon UV light robots are a proven solution to destroy these deadly microorganisms before they can harm patients and healthcare workers. Xenex robots take room disinfection to the next level by pulsing xenon, an environmentally-friendly noble gas, to create Full Spectrum™, high intensity UV light that quickly destroys infectious germs. Multiple hospitals utilizing Xenex robots have published peer-reviewed patient infection reduction outcome studies showing 50-100 percent decreases in C.diff, MRSA and Surgical Site infection rates in highly regarded scientific journals.

"We carefully evaluated the peer-reviewed research and were impressed with the number of hospitals that have reported dramatic infection rate reductions after using Xenex robots for room disinfection. Bringing this technology to Italy is a game changer for Italian healthcare facilities and the patients they treat because we finally have a weapon to help stop superbugs and dangerous bacteria before they pose a risk to our patients and employee safety," said ab medica Business Director, Filippo Pacinotti. "We are pleased to join other international distributors of Xenex's technology like Terumo in Japan. We chose Xenex because Xenex does not utilize mercury bulbs that contain toxic mercury and require special hazardous waste handling. Xenex is proven and published in peer-reviewed journals to work in the hospital environment and reduce the rates of patient infections."

"ab medica is highly regarded for its leadership position in the production and distribution of medical technologies in Europe. They have a proven track record for delivering high quality, life-saving technologies to Italian healthcare facilities," said Joseph Authement, senior vice president of global sales for Xenex. "As we evaluated international partners, we quickly realized that ab medica was the right partner for us in Italy because of their vast experience in surgical robots and technological innovation and the high importance they place on scientific research and peer-reviewed data."

The Xenex robot is designed for speed, effectiveness and ease of use, which allows hospital cleaning staff to operate the robot without disrupting hospital operations. With a proven five-minute disinfection cycle for C.diff and less than 90 seconds for other pathogens like MRSA, VRE, and Acenitobacter, the robot can disinfect 30-62 hospital rooms per day (according to Xenex customers), including: patient rooms, operating rooms, equipment rooms, emergency rooms, intensive care units and public areas. LightStrike is ideal for use in hospitals worldwide because Xenex has patented protocols for use in multi-bed wards. The robot's speed enables it to disinfect areas and rooms quickly so it can be used throughout the entire facility, including multi-bed wards, to enhance patient and healthcare worker safety.

About ab medica spa

ab medica, founded in 1984 through the initiative of Aldo Cerruti, the President of the company, develops and distributes innovative medical products in the fields of robotics, minimally invasive surgery, vascular and heart surgery, cardiac interventions, anaesthesia, radiosurgery and interventional radiology and neuroradiology. The mission of ab medica is to make minimally invasive and non-invasive technologies available to the greatest number of people, enabling more precise interventions, faster and less painful post-operative recovery. Since 2004 ab medica is also a production centre and an R&D scientific park, engaged in the design and realization of a vast range of products and projects.

About Xenex Disinfection Services

Xenex's patented Full Spectrum™ pulsed xenon UV room disinfection system is used for the advanced disinfection of healthcare facilities. Due to its speed and ease of use, the Xenex system has proven to integrate smoothly into hospital cleaning operations. Xenex's mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by eliminating the deadly microorganisms that cause HAIs. The company is backed by well-known investors that include Essex Woodlands, Piper Jaffray Merchant Banking, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit www.xenex.com.

