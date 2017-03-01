North America Chipper Bodies/Trucks Report 2016-2020 With Profiles of 47 Manufacturers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report presents data and information on the market size and competitive positions in the manufacture of chipper truck bodies in North America.

Chipper trucks are also known as chip body trucks or forestry trucks. After a wood chipper machine reduces wood (tree trunks and branches) into small woodchips, they are transported in chipper trucks for further processing. Chipper trucks are emptied via a dumping operation using a dump body hoist fitted under the body. Some bodies feature removable sides and top, to allow conversion from a chipper body to a dump body.

Key information in this report includes size of the chipper truck body market in 2015, competitive positions and market shares, the chipper truck body market broken out by length and material, production by region and market outlook.

We have identified forty-seven manufacturers of chipper truck bodies in North America. The report presents estimates of 2015 production/sales in units and at market values, as well as an overview of the broad competitive picture including standings of key manufacturersand the demand outlook for the industry through 2020.

The chipper truck body manufacturing business has numerous small manufacturers serving regional markets. The industry is highly competitive and has relatively low barriers to entry. The ten leading manufacturers produced more than two-thirds of total units manufactured in 2015, with the top five accounting for almost 50% of the market in units manufactured and dollar value of sales. A significant number of chipper truck body manufacturers also manufacture other truck bodies, most commonly construction and demolition dump and landscape dump bodies.

These and other topics are the subject of this report. The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer considerations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope

2 Product Types

3 Market Size Estimates: Units & Dollars 2015

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1. Market Shares

4.2. Market Shares by Material

5 Market Analysis

5.1. Average Prices & Cost Structure

5.2. Distribution Channels

6 Production by Region

7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8 Outlook & Forecasts - 2016 - 2020

9 Key Manufacturer Data

10 Manufacturer Profiles (47 manufacturers profiled)

