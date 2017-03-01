On February 23rd and 24th, leading market intelligence and advisory solutions experts from Infiniti Research hosted a webinar titled 'Navigating through the future of medical devices'. The session was embraced by 38 industry experts from the NA and EMEA regions, who stem from a variety of backgrounds, working as global product managers, marketing managers, research professionals, healthcare CEOs and more.

Attendees of this webinar gathered insights on the emergence of a variety of micro and macro trends such as enhanced buying power of consumers and suppliers, complex regulatory scrutiny, the advent of new healthcare delivery models, decrease in R&D spend, and need to serve growing lower socio-economic classes in emerging markets. The 45 minute webinar concluded with a Q&A session and answered key questions like:

How are new dynamics and evolving needs continuously affecting the Med-Tech marketplace?

Why is it important for med-device manufacturers to track emerging technologies?

How to assess the potential of emerging technologies?

Traditional models of market estimation vs. the best practices that are currently used

The full webinar has now been made available to the public. Infiniti Research also have a series of webinars coming up in March. Get in touch with us for more information on previous and upcoming webinars.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

