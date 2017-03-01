MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Canadian Metals Inc. (The "Corporation") (CSE: CME) announces that Pierre Renaud has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective immediately and Mr. Guy Simard is appointed to the Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2017. He is currently the industrial development director for Innovation & development Manicouagan on the north shore region of Quebec.

"We are very pleased that Mr. Renaud will remain part of Canadian Metals' strategic team as member of the Advisory Committee, his experience and expertise in the environmental authorization process, sustainable development, social acceptability, consultation and public participation processes, including Quebec's Environmental Public Hearings Office (Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement - BAPE). He will significantly enhance our team and be a major benefit to the Corporation in all future development steps," stated Hubert Vallee, President of the Corporation.

"We are very pleased to welcome Guy Simard to the board of directors, for his leadership skills and ability to innovate. Mr Simard is a seasoned executive with many years of experience with both private and public company experience. His vast knowledge in urban local & regional development, government and cities public relation, managerial, and financial experience will bring much benefit to the Canadian Metals team." stated, Stephane Leblanc, CIO of the Corporation.

"I am very thrilled to join the board of directors of Canadian metals and will give my best to contribute to the success of the silicon alloys project in Baie-Comeau and generate value for shares holders and all the stakeholders of the project." stated, Guy Simard.

Mr. Simard has more than twenty years as CEO and business development officer for organizations in the areas of economic and regional development in Quebec. He has assisted many entrepreneurs and many enterprises in the realization of investment projects and technical feasibility studies in various business sectors, mainly in the natural resources (mining, forestry, energy) and metallurgy.

Mr. Simard is an officer on numerous boards of directors of public and private companies. He has been chairman of the Manicouagan regional health and social services, an organization of 1 350 employees and has an operating budget of 100M$ million for the waiver health service for a population of over 50,000 people.

His extensive knowledge of business management, governance of public and private companies and its network of established contacts in government circles is a valued contribution to any management team.

Mr. Simard holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Certificate in Applied Studies in Urban Planning from the University of Quebec at Montreal and completed his master's degree in management of small and medium enterprises (SME) and their environment at the University of Quebec at Trois-Rivieres.

About Canadian Metals

Canadian Metals is focused on the development of its Langis project, a high-purity silica deposit located in the province of Quebec. The Company is rapidly positioning itself as a supplier of high purity silica and silicon alloy in North America. Silicon based materials can be formulated to provide a broad range of products from more durable, faster building materials with smarter electronic devices, solar panels and more efficient wind turbines. We expect to become a global supplier for a number of industries and applications but without limitation: glass, ceramics, lighting, oil and gas, paint, plastic and rubber. We also want to become an integrated supplier to metallurgical industries including foundries, and participate in a wide range of civil, industrial, environmental and related applications. These target markets are an integral part of the lives of millions of people every day.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements included in this press release that address future events, conditions or results, including in connection with the pre-feasibility study, its financing, the hybrid flex project, job creation, the investments to complete the project and the potential performance, production and environmental footprint of the silicon plant, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "must", "plan", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "think", "continue", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "anticipate" or "future" or the negative forms thereof or similar variations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experiences and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those mentioned in the Corporation's continuous disclosure documents, which can be found under its profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Many of such risks and uncertainties are outside the control of the Corporation and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making such forward-looking statements, management has relied upon a number of material factors and assumptions, on the basis of currently available information, for which there is no insurance that such information will prove accurate. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

