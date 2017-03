It first revealed the planned 52.2 million yuan ($7.6 million) acquisition last November.Forum will become a non-wholly owned unit of Comtec Solar Systems, with its financial statements to be consolidated with those of the group, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.Forum installs residential rooftop solar arrays throughout mainland China. By the end of December, the Hong Kong-based developer is expected to complete ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...