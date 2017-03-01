Global Virtual Reality for Consumer Markets Report 2016-2021: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 133% to Reach $35 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Virtual Reality for Consumer Markets" report to their offering.

Industry players continue fine-tuning their products so as not to muddy the water for all involved. It is believed that these efforts will bear fruit in the coming years, and that combined revenue for head-mounted displays (HMDs), VR accessories, and VR content will increase from $453.6 million in 2015 to $35.0 billion worldwide in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 133%.



The year 2016 will be remembered as the debut of consumer virtual reality (VR), with key ambassadors in the form of Facebook/Oculus, HTC/Valve, Sony, Samsung, and a collective community of companies in China planting their stakes in the ground with formidable investments in jumpstarting a new computing platform.

After a shaky start, Facebook's Oculus Rift and HTC/Valve's VIVE started selling in the U.S. in 3Q 2016 and are stabilizing their ecosystems and distribution in 4Q 2016, as they are joined by Sony with the debut of PlayStation VR. A number of lessons have been learned since the 1990s when consumer VR last generated this much hype, with huge strides having been made in terms of creating compelling content and a convincing level of immersion.

Getting users to experience VR technology firsthand, and therefore truly understand its potential, remains a challenge, but the emergence of low-cost mobile VR solutions is helping. Even so, some industry participants strongly believe that anything requiring the user to wear a cumbersome device will ultimately fail. The stakes are high given the huge amount of money invested in the industry by some of the world's biggest companies.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, technology issues, and competitive landscape for consumer VR HMDs, accessories, and content.

The report features global market forecasts for annual unit shipments and associated revenue during the period from 2014 through 2021, segmented by five world regions.

HMDs are segmented into four product types: PC-based devices, console-based devices, all-in-one devices, and mobile VR headsets.

VR accessories, such as gamepads and other VR-specific controllers, hand tracking devices, and 360° cameras are also quantitatively analyzed.

The content market is segmented into gaming and media.

Key Questions Addressed:

- How large is the market opportunity for consumer VR hardware and content?

- How will the market be segmented by product type, content type, and world region?

- How will this market grow in the coming years and which factors will drive this growth?

- Which factors could inhibit growth during the forecast period?

- What are the main technology trends and issues in the consumer VR market?

- Who are the leading providers of consumer VR technology and how do their go-to-market strategies differ?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Drivers and Barriers

1.3. Market Observations/Key Trends

1.4. Key Industry Players

1.5. Market Forecast Highlights

1.5.1. Consumer Virtual Reality Revenue

1.5.2. Consumer-Grade Head-Mounted Display Shipments and Revenue

1.5.2.1. Mobile Head-Mounted Displays

1.5.2.2. Personal Computer-Based Head-Mounted Displays

1.5.2.3. Console-Based Head-Mounted Displays

1.5.2.4. All-in-One Head-Mounted Displays

2. Market Issues

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Scope of Study

2.2.1. Consumer VR Hardware Scope

2.3. Market Overview

2.4. Market Trends

2.5. Market Drivers

2.5.1. Immersion Experiences

2.5.2. Games Market

2.5.3. Three-Dimensional User Interface

2.5.4. User Interface Shift to Hands/Gesture Control

2.5.5. Smartphone Upgrades

2.5.6. Personal Computer Upgrades

2.5.7. China

2.5.8. VR Video

2.5.9. Mobile Ecosystem/App Stores

2.5.10. Web VR

2.5.11. Cloud Gaming

2.6. Market Barriers

2.6.1. Cost

2.6.2. Complex, Multi-Element Purchase

2.6.3. Quality of Experience

2.6.3.1. Virtual Reality Sickness

2.6.3.2. Restricted Field of View

2.6.3.3. Tethering

2.6.3.4. Lack of Natural User Input

2.6.3.5. Streaming Challenges

2.6.3.6. Corrective Eyewear

2.6.4. Trial and Error for Early Virtual Reality Applications

2.7. Use Cases

2.7.1. Games

2.7.2. Video Media Content

2.7.3. Social VR

2.7.4. Marketing

2.7.4.1. Retail E-Commerce

2.7.4.2. Residential Buying/Renting

2.7.4.3. Travel

2.7.5. Wellness Self Help

2.7.6. Fitness

2.7.7. Spatial Computing

3. Technology Issues

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Tracking

3.2.1. Inside-Out and Outside-In

3.2.1.1. Simultaneous Location and Mapping and Computer Vision

3.2.2. Eye Tracking

3.2.3. Hand Tracking Solutions

3.2.4. Gesture Control

3.3. Field of View

3.4. Latency Technologies and Virtual Reality Sickness Prevention

3.4.1. Galvanic Vestibular Stimulation

3.4.2. Frame Tearing

3.4.2.1. Oculus Asynchronous Timewarp and Spacewarp

3.4.2.2. VIVE Asynchronous Reprojection

3.4.3. Field of View Restrictors

3.5. Display Technology

3.6. Graphics Processing Units

3.7. Cameras

3.8. Three-Dimensional Audio

3.9. Adaptive Streaming

3.9.1. Bitmovin

3.9.2. Pixvana

3.10. Seated versus Moving Experiences

3.10.1. Wireless Connectivity Technologies

3.10.2. Local Rendering

4. Key Industry Players

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Key Head-Mounted Display and Platform Players

4.2.1. HTC

4.2.2. Facebook

4.2.2.1. Content Initiatives

4.2.2.2. Evolving Head-Mounted Displays and Virtual Reality Experience

4.2.2.3. Social Virtual Reality

4.2.3. Sony

4.2.4. Google

4.2.5. Microsoft

4.2.6. Razer

4.2.7. Starbreeze Studios and Acer

4.2.8. NVIDIA

4.2.9. Sulon Technologies

4.3. Key Enabling Technology Players

4.3.1. VisiSonics

4.3.2. Bitmovin

4.3.3. Pixvana

4.3.4. uSens

4.3.5. Leap Motion

4.3.6. vMocion

4.3.7. Binary VR

4.3.8. Improbable

4.3.9. Movidius

4.3.10. VR Lens Lab

4.4. Other Key Players

4.4.1. Vroom

4.4.2. Alibaba

4.4.3. Amazon

4.4.4. NextVR

4.4.5. Wevr

4.4.6. Baobab Studios

4.4.7. Surreal VR

4.4.8. AltspaceVR

4.4.9. nDreams

4.4.10. Unity Technologies

4.4.11. Machina OBE

4.5. Other Selected Industry Participants

5. Market Forecasts

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Data Collection

5.3. Forecast Methodology

5.3.1. Top-Level Head-Mounted Display Shipments

5.3.2. Virtual Reality Accessories

5.3.3. Average Selling Prices and Revenue

5.4. Virtual Reality Mass Market Penetration Estimates

5.5. Top-Level Annual Virtual Reality Revenue

5.6. Annual Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display Shipments and Revenue

5.7. Annual Virtual Reality Accessories Shipments and Revenue

5.8. Annual Virtual Reality Content Revenue by Content Type

5.9. Consumer Virtual Reality Market by Region

5.10. Conclusions and Recommendations

6. Company Directory

7. Acronym and Abbreviation List

8. Table of Contents

9. Table of Charts and Figures

10. Scope of Study, Sources and Methodology, Notes

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zh6t3m/virtual_reality

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





