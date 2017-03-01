2017 Manufacturing Leadership Awards Winners Announced

Merck, Dow, GE, Ford, Johnson & Johnson and others on the Manufacturing 4.0 vanguard to be honored at the Manufacturing Leadership Summit

SANTA CLARA, California, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan's Manufacturing Leadership (ML) Council announced world-class manufacturing companies and individual leaders today as winners of the 2017 Manufacturing Leadership Awards. ML Awards winners and their partners will be honored on June 14, 2017, at a gala celebration that concludes the 13th annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit in Huntington Beach, Calif. In addition, the ML High Achiever Awards, ML Manufacturers of the Year, the Manufacturing Leader of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award winner will be announced at the gala.

Now in its 13th year, the ML Awards program honors organizations and individuals that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Nominations are entered into 13 categories and evaluated and scored by a panel of expert judges. Twelve of the ML Awards categories are for outstanding projects by a manufacturing company. One category recognizes the achievements of individual manufacturing leaders.

The 91 projects and individuals on the list of ML Awards winners represent small and large enterprises in a wide range of manufacturing markets. They all leverage best-in-class processes, technologies and engaged teams to distinguish themselves from the competition. Among the winners were Merck & Co., Inc. for Big Data and Analytics Leadership, Lexmark International, Inc., for IoT in Manufacturing Leadership, and Johnson & Johnson for Operational Excellence Leadership.

"Winners of the 2017 ML Awards have proven vision and innovation are alive and well in the manufacturing industry," said Global Vice President and Editorial Director and co-founder of the Manufacturing Leadership Council David R. Brousell. "By embracing the technology-driven transformation that we call Manufacturing 4.0, innovating new business models, and leveraging engaged workforces, these leaders are laying the groundwork for a new era of greater productivity in manufacturing."

The ML Summit is a unique, interactive gathering of manufacturing leaders from around the world. The theme for the 2017 Summit is "Manufacturing 4.0 in Action." Featured speakers include Alicia Boler Davis, executive vice president, Global Manufacturing, General Motors; Bart Talloen, vice president, Product Supply Strategy & Deployment, Johnson & Johnson; Michele D'Alessandro, vice president and CIO, Manufacturing IT, Merck & Co., Inc.; and Maciej Kranz, vice president, Corporate Strategic Innovation Group, Cisco Systems.

Expert judges for the 2017 ML Awards were:

Dean L. Bartles

CEO

Cloud Based Manufacturing, LLC

David R. Brousell

Global Vice President, Research, and Editorial Director

Manufacturing Leadership Council

Ron Castro

Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain Execution

IBM

Lloyd Colegrove

Director, Data Services and Fundamental Problem Solving, Analytical Technology Center

The Dow Chemical Company

John Fleming

Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Labor Affairs

Ford Motor Company (retired)

John Gagel

Global Senior Manager, Corporate Sustainability

Lexmark International

Jeff Gallinat

Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing Operations

Cisco Systems

John M. Gercak

Vice President IT, Manufacturing Center of Excellence

Eaton

Brad Heath

CEO

VirTex Enterprises

Dennis Hoeg

Vice President, Global Manufacturing, Manufacturing Engineering and Enterprise Systems

Nexteer Automotive

Brad Martin

Chief Operating Officer

Senet

Michael Packer

Director, Advanced Manufacturing Programs

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works

Joseph Parambo

Director, Product Programs, Test, and Development Services

General Motors

Joseph J. Salvo

Executive Director, Digital Industrial Ecosystems

GE Global Research

Val Zanchuk

President

Graphicast Inc.

The ML Council is pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 ML Awards. (The list of winners may also be found at: http://mlawards.gilcommunity.com/)

Big Data and Advanced Analytics Leadership

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Polaris Analytics Platform)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Turnaround Advanced Logic Planning Support)

Micron Technology, Inc.

VirTex Enterprises LP

Collaborative Innovation Leadership

IBM Corp. (Resolution Rooms)

Lexmark International, Inc. (Visual Process Management)

Raytheon Missile Systems

Customer Value Leadership

American Emergency Vehicles

LAI International, Inc. (Advanced Product Development Model)

Peterbilt Motors Company (Dynamic Truck Test)

Engineering and Production Technology Leadership

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Digital Design and Manufacturing Platform)

Daikin Applied

LAI International, Inc. (BA/30K Sheath Program)

Lockheed Martin (Mold-In-Place Inlet Coatings Project)

Lockheed Martin (Forced Mechanical Oscillation Drilling)

Lockheed Martin (Ultrasonic Hole Cutting)

Peterbilt Motors Company (Power Distribution and Fuse Box Error-Proofing Vision System)

Pixelligent Technologies, LLC (PixClearProcess' for the development and advanced manufacturing of 10nm high RI ZrO2 nanocomposites)

Rauland, a division of AMETEK, Inc.

Roche Tissue Diagnostics

Saudi Aramco (Long Term Planning Optimization Model for a network of Gas Oil Separation Plants)

Saudi Aramco (Oil Production Specification Prediction Innovative Tool)

The Dow Chemical Company (Propylene Dehydrogenation Project)

Under Armour, Inc.

uniQure, Inc.

Enterprise Technology Leadership

Atrium Windows and Doors

Ball Aerospace and Technologies, Inc.

Clif Bar & Company

& Company Cirrus Aircraft

Embraer SA

Flowserve, Inc.

Ford Motor Company

GK Machine, Inc.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

JEALSA Rianxeira S.A.U.

Merck & Co., Inc. (Guided Method Execution for Global Quality Laboratories)

Nexteer Automotive

Saudi Aramco (Application Whitelisting at the Process Control System's Layer)

Solaire Medical

Solenis LLC

Swedish Armed Forces

West Liberty Foods LLC

IoT in Manufacturing Leadership

Lexmark International, Inc. (Predictive Service)

Mobility in Manufacturing Leadership

Adient

Commscope, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. (Problem Solving System)

Operational Excellence Leadership

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BASF

Bridge Publications, Inc.

Daktronics

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Hologic, Inc.

Honeywell Transportation Systems

IBM Corp. (CSC Appliances Excellence through Automation)

Johnson Controls

Johnson & Johnson

Keysight Technologies

LAI International, Inc. (ZAK, Inc. Integration)

Peterbilt Motors Company (Self and Successive Inspection Project)

Plantronics Mexico

The Boeing Company (BCA & TCS) (Organizational Efficiency Lean Process & Tools)

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow Operation Excellence System (DOES)

USG Corp. (Improving Operational Excellence with Lean Six Sigma)

Smart Product Leadership

Adcraft Labels, a division of Adcraft Products Co. Inc.

ARCA

Asius Technologies LLC

Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.

SimpliVity, Inc.

The Raymond Corporation

Supply Chain Leadership

Firstronics, LLC

General Electric Company

Hostess Brands

IBM Corp. (5 Pillars of Supply Chain Operational Excellence)

Lexmark International, Inc. (Finished Goods Pull Replenishment-Mid-Range Mono Products)

Siemens Healthineers

USG Mexico (New Logistic Project for Imported Products)

Sustainability Leadership

Airbus Operations GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Supply Chain Emissions Reduction Program)

People Against Dirty Manufacturing

Talent Management Leadership

Allegion Americas

Northeast Wisconsin (NEW) Manufacturing Alliance

(NEW) Manufacturing Alliance Oracle Corp. (Supply Chain Experiential Apprentice Initiative)

Proto Labs

The Dow Chemical Company (Talent Development)

Visionary Leadership

Prof. Detlef Zuehlke , Technologie-Initiative SmartFactory KL e.V.

, Technologie-Initiative SmartFactory KL e.V. Rick Luepke , Lockheed Martin

, Lockheed Martin Joseph DeSimone, PhD, Carbon, Inc.

Julian SK Tan, IBM Corp.

P.J. Gruetzmacher , LAI International, Inc.

, LAI International, Inc. Paul Dean II , The Dow Chemical Company

ML Awards Partners facilitated successful nominations and played significant roles in enabling award-winning projects. ML Awards Partners for 2017 are:

Autodesk, Inc.

Demand Management, Inc.

iBaset, Inc.

Exact Macola Division

Leading2Lean

Logility, Inc.

NextLabs, Inc.

Paper-Less LLC

Parsec Automation Corp.

Smartware Group, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Teradata Corp.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Council

The Manufacturing Leadership Council's mission is to enable manufacturing executives to achieve transformational growth for themselves, their companies, and the industry at large through enlightened leadership. In support of this, the Council focuses on the intersection of advanced technologies and the business, identifying growth and improvement opportunities in the operation, organization and leadership of manufacturing enterprises along their journey to Manufacturing 4.0. The Council delivers thought leadership, networking, and services around a member-defined set of Critical Issues that are shaping the future of manufacturing, including an invitation-only executive organization of over 800 members; the annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit; the Manufacturing Leadership Awards; and the thought-leading Manufacturing Leadership Journal. For more information, visit www.gilcommunity.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

