-- Elections Canada has started revising the preliminary lists of electors for all polling divisions in Calgary Heritage (Alberta), Calgary Midnapore (Alberta), Markham-Thornhill (Ontario), Ottawa-Vanier (Ontario) and Saint-Laurent (Quebec). Preliminary lists of electors are produced using information contained in the National Register of Electors. -- To vote in a federal by-election, electors must be registered at their current address. -- Election workers will conduct door-to-door targeted revision in areas where mobility is high and registration levels are low. If no one is home, the workers will leave behind a registration kit that explains how to register. -- Electors can use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register, to check if they are registered, or to update their address. -- Elections Canada will mail a personalized voter information card to each registered elector in electoral districts where a by-election is taking place. Cards should arrive between Wednesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 22.

