Didier Casimiro, VP for Refining, Petrochemicals, Commerce and Logistics, Rosneft Confirmed to Speak at ARTC

Didier Casimiro, Vice President for Refining, Petrochemicals, Commerce and Logistics from Rosneft is confirmed to speak at ARTC, taking place at the Grand Hyatt Jakarta, Indonesia. The event is co-hosted by National Resilience Council Indonesia, Indonesia Defence University and Institute of Sciences Indonesia (LIPI).

Mr. Casimiro joins a panel of experts to explore current and future investment in Indonesia's refining development masterplan. Topics to be discussed include:

The need - where is investment required? Exploring the value bought by JVs and partnerships.

The challenges - and how to approach them. Understanding legal, cultural, political and economic challenges associated with investment in Indonesia.

The future - how much investment is required to realise Indonesia's RDMP? How should ESDM, Pertamina and international stakeholders work together for the best outcome?

Other international experts will take part in the discussion including Karambir Anand, EY, Philip Graham, Citibank, Luca Tonello, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Brig Gen Toto Siswanto, National Resilience Council Indonesia (Dewan Ketahanan Nasional).

Mr. Casimiro commented on ARTC: "Rosneft is delighted to be participating in ARTC. As a company we are currently undertaking significant developments in our network of international refineries and aim to secure our place in the Asian refining market through joint ventures such as those with Pertamina Persero PT. ARTC provides an excellent opportunity for us to develop our relationships within the Asian market."

Speakers include:

Lt Gen Nugroho Widyotomo , Secretariat General, National Resilience Council Indonesia

, Secretariat General, Dempsy Robby Kambey , GM Asset Management, PT Kreasindo Resources Indonesia

, GM Asset Management, Kamal Bahrin Ahmad , MD/CEO, PETRONAS Melaka Refinery

, MD/CEO, Mathew George , Chief Manager, Petrochemicals Marketing, Indian Oil Corporation

, Chief Manager, Petrochemicals Marketing, Mahendra Kumar Rastogi , VP Inspection & Reliability, Bharat Oman Refineries Limited

Sponsors include: ABB, Axens, Alfa Laval, Air Liquide, Cat Tech, CRI, Daily Thermetrics, Dupont, ExxonMobil, General Atomics, Hoerbiger, Honeywell UOP, Rezel Catalyst Corp, Sabin Metal, Shell Global Solutions, Criterion, Wika, Gayesco and Zyme-Flow.

See artc.wraconferences.com for more information.

About the World Refining Association

WRA was founded in 1996 with the launch of Russia Refining & Petrochemicals in Vienna. We now operate in Europe, Russia and the CIS, the Middle East, and Africa with offices in London, Singapore and the UAE.

Dates and location:

29 - 30 March 2017

Grand Hyatt Jakarta, Indonesia



Website: http://artc.wraconferences.com/

