Citi (NYSE:C)has announced the combination of regional management of the EMEA Global Custody and Funds Services business under Pervaiz Panjwani. Mr. Panjwani has been with Citi since 1991 and brings over 20 years of experience to this role. Most recently, he was EMEA Head of Global Fund Services In this expanded role he will be responsible for leading the EMEA product teams across Custody and Fund Services and working across the partners in operations and technology to optimize the business in EMEA. Mr. Panjwani will report to Chris Cox, EMEA Head of Investor Services, and Sanjiv Sawhney, Global Head of Custody and Fund Services.

Chris Cox, EMEA Head of Investor Services said; "we are excited to bring the EMEA GC and GFS Products together under Pervaiz' leadership. Pervaiz has done terrific work taking the EMEA GFS platform forwards in the two years he has held that role. We believe this is the right product alignment for how we deliver services to our clients going forward. It is consistent with how our other regions operate. More broadly Citi continues to invest in talent, technology and service delivery across Investor Services, including the Global Custody and Funds complex, ensuring we fully deliver Citi's unique global network and product franchise to the benefit of our clients."

"Global Custody and Fund Services is a core part of our Investor Services franchise strategy", stated Sanjiv Sawhney. "Aligning our products and leadership under Pervaiz in EMEA will help ensure that we continue to grow and strengthen the platform to deliver the best products for our clients."

Citi Investor Services provides fund managers with access to an end-to-end set of flexible investment solutions across Prime Finance and Agency Securities Lending, Futures, OTC Clearing and Collateral Management, Custody and Fund Services.

