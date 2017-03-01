Technavio's latest market research report on the global baker mixer marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Manu Gupta, a lead research analyst from Technavio, says, "Baker mixers comprise of adaptable equipment that is mostly used in commercial and industrial kitchens. Bakery products are popular among people of all age groups, and the geographical spread is not confined to any specific region. Hence, the market has a large customer base and is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period, which augurs well for the baker mixers market."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global baker mixer market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing focus on technology and energy-efficient products

Bakers looking for well-made equipment to reduce mixing time

Availability of financing and leasing options for baker mixer equipment

Increasing focus on technology and energy-efficient products

Many leading bakery equipmentmanufacturers are finding new sources of cost savings. Therefore, the top vendors in the market are looking for an increase in efficiencies in different bakery operations that would provide commercial and industrial bakeries with an opportunity to increase the profit to attain their sustainability goals.

Currently, many equipment manufacturers are providing a comprehensive range of mixers that are efficient, fast, and require very little maintenance. Companies, like CS Aerotherm, provide spiral mixers that are used for mixing bakery ingredients. The range has low noise emission and is energy-efficient.

Bakers looking for well-made equipment to reduce mixing time

Bakers are relying on a wide variety of no-time dough systems to capitalize on space and efficiency, which has led to an increase in demand for these products.

"The speeding of the dough processing time offers many economic advantages, wherein the baker needs less floor space, less and smaller equipment, and less labor," says Manu.

Some of the mixing processes involve high speed, while, some mixing processes involve high-energy mixing, to help in the speeding up of gluten development. As the dough conditioners provide the same result as that of traditional equipment, manufacturers try to combine dough conditioners and high-speed mixing.

Availability of financing and leasing options for baker mixer equipment

There are different finance mechanisms that favor online financing for top bakery manufacturers. Since traditional financing is considered expensive, many end-users of baker mixers are opting for online financing platforms to meet their daily working capital needs.

Many end-users are also opting for these financing facilities as they help them to save on huge taxes that they would have incurred at the time of direct purchase. For example, companies like Allstate Capital offer bakery equipment financing, bakery equipment leasing, and bakery equipment loan alternatives with low and flexible rates.

