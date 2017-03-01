OEM and EMS: A Market and Competitive Analysis 2016: The Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) Reached Approximately $1.3 Trillion Dollars in 2015 -Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "OEM and EMS: A Market and Competitive Analysis - 2016 Edition" report to their offering.

The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial, the cost of goods sold (COGS) reached approximately $1.3 trillion dollars by 2015. The market is growing but changing in terms EMS suppliers' market share.

This report establishes the market share of the leading 100 EMS suppliers to over 360 OEMs competing in 48 different markets. It is the first of its kind and utilizes NVR's unique database of supplier and contractor data showing the market share of the total available EMS market. As a result of the information we have developed in previous reports, we were able to put a stake in the ground relating to EMS market share.

In our annual EMS report, we analyze industry sales by market segment, as well as by customers that make up that segment for every EMS company.

Combining these two databases, we have created the basis for estimating and predicting the number of EMS suppliers for each OEM by the market segments served. In some cases, we had specific anecdotal field information, and in others we made logical estimations based on the customer, contractor and market/product segment.

The most challenging part of this exercise is estimating the actual value of the subcontracts, since this is not always reported in the press upon engagement. Projections on engagement values were made according to the products being manufactured, the overall market size, and the specific EMS company involved.

Data has been cross-checked against previously published reports and verified with our customers and industry participants. It is a puzzle in which we triangulate industry and market size with supplier size and served market.

Market Share by Product Segment Analysis, 2015:

- Automotive

- Communications

- Computers/Peripherals

- Consumer Electronics

- Industrial

- Medical

- Aerospace/Defense/Other Transportation

OEM and EMS Company-Level Analysis, 2015:

- 360 Electronic OEM Companies

- 100 Largest EMS Companies

- Outsourced/In-House Assembly Revenue

- Assembly Revenue by 48 Product Segments

This report will provide you with critical information needed to understand vendor market share by OEM and EMS supplier.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 - Introduction and Methodology



Chapter 2 - Executive Summary



Chapter 3 - Economic Outlook and Worldwide



Chapter 4 - Automotive



Chapter 5 - Communications



Chapter 6 - Computer and Peripherals



Chapter 7 - Consumer



Chapter 8 - Industrial



Chapter 9 - Medical



Chapter 10 - Aerospace, Defense, and Other

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wz5v38/oem_and_ems_a

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





