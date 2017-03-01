Fashionable and highly efficient Vogmask achieves new Regulatory Award

Air quality is the biggest threat to public health today. One important tool for breathing clean air is a filtering face mask. First in market to bring fashion to high efficiency, Vogmask has been awarded CE Mark Certificates on expanded range of Organic General Use Respirators to address the environmental challenges of poor air quality.

Notified Body BSI has awarded CE Mark Certificates for the Vogmask® Organic product line certifying compliance with international regulatory standards including:

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Directive 89/686/EEC and

General Product Safety Directive 2001/95 EC.

Vogmask Organics complements its premier CE Certified high fashion microfiber products. Organic cotton face-blanks provide cooler mask wearing in warm temperatures, natural material, and dual exhale valves in Certified Reusable masks.

Now offered in forty-one countries, worldwide, Vogmask is recognized as the premier face mask for fit, comfort, filtering efficiency, ecology, and style.

Vogmask® is a Registered Trademark of Ohlone Press, LLC.

Ohlone Press, LLC, received assistance from MPR Associates, Inc. in preparing technical and Quality Assurance content of the CE Mark application. MPR provides design, engineering, and regulatory compliance services for medical and consumer health care companies.

