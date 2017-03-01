Consumer Cloud Services: Global Strategic Business Report 2017-2022 - Noteworthy Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues & Focus On Select Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Consumer Cloud Services in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Cloud Gaming
- Cloud Music
- Cloud Mobile Applications
- Cloud VoIP
- Other Cloud Services
The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- Carbonite, Inc. (USA)
- Dropbox, Inc. (USA)
- Evernote Corp. (USA)
- Google, Inc. (USA)
- IDrive Inc. (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Consumer Cloud Computing
- Cloud Technology: Optimally Positioned to Provide Digital Consumer Applications
- Consumer Cloud Services: An Effective Platform for Digital Content Distribution & Consumption
- Why a Trip to the Cloud is Worth it
- Economic Benefits
- Sweeteners for Consumer Cloud Service Adoption
- Free Ad Supported Plans
- Extreme Scalability
- Ubiquity
- Data Management Concerns Outsourced
- Cloud Insurance Shields from Losses
- Remote Access: The Real Flavor of Cloud Gaming
- Proliferation of Internet Provides a Fertile Environment for Growth of Consumer Cloud Services
- World Internet Usage Statistics
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
- Consumer Mobile Cloud Services: A Lucrative Subset of Consumer Cloud Computing
- Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Indicate Strong Potential for Mobile Consumer Cloud Services
- Opportunity Indicators
- Entertainment Applications Lead Smartphone Content: Indication of Potential in Store for Mobile Consumer Cloud Services
- Latest Mobile Wireless Network Technologies
- A Key Enabler
- Cloud Gaming
- Fastest Growing Consumer Cloud Service Segment
- Cloud Based Mobile Phone Applications
- A Major Revenue Contributor
- Cloud Music Continue to Rise in Popularity
- Mobile Cloud Music Services
- Benefits of Mobile Music Cloud Services
3. SERVICE OVERVIEW
- Consumer Cloud Services
- A Definition
- Typical Consumer Cloud Computing Services
- Cloud Gaming Services
- Cloud Music Services
- Cloud Mobile Application Services
- Cloud VoIP Services
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Micromax Invests in MiMedia
- Amazon Cloud Drive Introduces Unlimited Cloud Storage
- Apple Introduces Cloud Music in China
- GameFly Unveils Cloud Game Service on Amazon Fire TV
- Dropbox Forms Partnership with Kingsoft
- Ubitus Collaborates with KT to Launch Cloud Gaming on IPTV
- Lattelecom Introduces Consumer Cloud Storage
- Belgacom Unveils Consumer Cloud Service
- Microsoft Introduces OneDrive
- Quantum Takes Over Cloud Storage Services Platform of Symform
- Nextiva Introduces Cloud Storage & Sync Service
- Nvidia Unveils On-demand Cloud Gaming Service
- Square Enix Unveils New Cloud Gaming Company
- TriPlay Introduces MyDigipack
- Canon Introduces New Cloud Storage Service
- Amazon Launches Amazon Instant Video App
- Dropbox Expands Cloud Services to Japan
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 39)
- The United States (26)
- Canada (1)
- Europe (8)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Italy (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
