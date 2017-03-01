Consumer Cloud Services: Global Strategic Business Report 2017-2022 - Noteworthy Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues & Focus On Select Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Consumer Cloud Services in US$ Million by the following Segments:



Cloud Gaming

Cloud Music

Cloud Mobile Applications

Cloud VoIP

Other Cloud Services

The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as



Amazon.com, Inc. ( USA )

) Apple, Inc. ( USA )

) Carbonite, Inc. ( USA )

) Dropbox, Inc. ( USA )

) Evernote Corp. ( USA )

) Google, Inc. ( USA )

) IDrive Inc. ( USA )

) Microsoft Corporation (US)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Consumer Cloud Computing

Cloud Technology: Optimally Positioned to Provide Digital Consumer Applications

Consumer Cloud Services: An Effective Platform for Digital Content Distribution & Consumption

Why a Trip to the Cloud is Worth it

Economic Benefits

Sweeteners for Consumer Cloud Service Adoption

Free Ad Supported Plans

Extreme Scalability

Ubiquity

Data Management Concerns Outsourced

Cloud Insurance Shields from Losses

Remote Access: The Real Flavor of Cloud Gaming

Proliferation of Internet Provides a Fertile Environment for Growth of Consumer Cloud Services

World Internet Usage Statistics

2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



Consumer Mobile Cloud Services: A Lucrative Subset of Consumer Cloud Computing

Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Indicate Strong Potential for Mobile Consumer Cloud Services

Opportunity Indicators

Entertainment Applications Lead Smartphone Content: Indication of Potential in Store for Mobile Consumer Cloud Services

Latest Mobile Wireless Network Technologies

A Key Enabler

Cloud Gaming

Fastest Growing Consumer Cloud Service Segment

Cloud Based Mobile Phone Applications

A Major Revenue Contributor

Cloud Music Continue to Rise in Popularity

Mobile Cloud Music Services

Benefits of Mobile Music Cloud Services

3. SERVICE OVERVIEW



Consumer Cloud Services

A Definition

Typical Consumer Cloud Computing Services

Cloud Gaming Services

Cloud Music Services

Cloud Mobile Application Services

Cloud VoIP Services

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Micromax Invests in MiMedia

Amazon Cloud Drive Introduces Unlimited Cloud Storage

Apple Introduces Cloud Music in China

GameFly Unveils Cloud Game Service on Amazon Fire TV

Dropbox Forms Partnership with Kingsoft

Ubitus Collaborates with KT to Launch Cloud Gaming on IPTV

Lattelecom Introduces Consumer Cloud Storage

Belgacom Unveils Consumer Cloud Service

Microsoft Introduces OneDrive

Quantum Takes Over Cloud Storage Services Platform of Symform

Nextiva Introduces Cloud Storage & Sync Service

Nvidia Unveils On-demand Cloud Gaming Service

Square Enix Unveils New Cloud Gaming Company

TriPlay Introduces MyDigipack

Canon Introduces New Cloud Storage Service

Amazon Launches Amazon Instant Video App

Dropbox Expands Cloud Services to Japan

5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 39)



- The United States (26)

- Canada (1)

- Europe (8)

- The United Kingdom (7)

- Italy (1)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)



