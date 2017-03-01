Global Triboelectric Energy Harvesting (TENG) Market 2017-2027: $400 Million Commercialisation Opportunities for TENG Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Triboelectric Energy Harvesting (TENG) 2017-2027" report to their offering.

The report navigates the often misleading jargon and double meanings and surfaces the big issues and opportunities with easily grasped infographics. This is a report for investors and materials and device makers. It will assist those planning to use the devices and merge them with their own and governments apportioning research funds. Those in green technology will be able to grasp the opportunity and the challenges without being blinded by mathematics.



After a self-sufficient "Executive summary and conclusions" for those who only have time for this, there is an introduction entirely aimed at commercialisation not history or nostalgia.



The "Introduction" then explains energy harvesting and specifically triboelectricity and the modes of operation and devices resulting, relating these to other forms of electrostatic and other energy harvesting to reveal lessons from the real world. The chapter on the "Focus of Research" summarises and assesses claims using detailed new comparison charts and infographics. Both individual TENG power sources and integrated TENG sensors are assessed.



Chapter four is particularly thorough in addressing "Commercialisation opportunities for TENG devices" based on global visits and privileged data from PhD level IDTechEx analysts. For example, there are tables comparing the commercially desirable attributes of energy harvesting technologies and how triboelectrics fits in. The analyst shares its new projections of many relevant markets in a chapter on "Potential applications - microwatts to watts" including wearables, microcontrollers, single board computers and the Internet of Things.



The chapter on "Applications from ten watts to megawatts" applies projections for electric vehicles land, water and air etc to the triboelectric capability expected. The report closes with a detailed chapter on "Materials opportunities" relating needs to achievements to reveal gaps in the market. Then the new "Interviews" are exemplified in the last part of the report which comes with 30 minutes of free consultancy.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Purpose of this report

1.2. Primary conclusions

1.2.1. Market

1.2.2. Versatility

1.2.3. Entry points

1.2.4. Valued benefits

1.2.5. High power opportunity

1.2.6. Conditions of success

1.3. Triboelectric harvesting device timeline 2017-2037 with mean power magnitude

1.4. Triboelectricity

1.4.1. Definition

1.4.2. Triboelectric dielectric series

1.4.3. Triboelectric dielectric series examples showing wide choice of properties

1.5. Triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG)

1.6. Achievement

1.7. Four ways to make a TENG

1.7.1. Overview

1.7.2. TENG modes with advantages, potential uses

1.7.3. Research focus on the four modes

1.7.4. Parametric advantages and challenges of triboelectric EH

1.8. Where TENGs fit in the EH scene

1.8.1. Technology choice by intermittent power generated

1.8.2. TENG relative benefits

1.8.3. TENG relative benefits scoped: device needs for potentially large markets

1.8.4. The vibration harvesting opportunity

1.9. Materials opportunities

1.9.1. Materials in experimental TENGs and those likely in production

1.10. Market forecasts

1.10.1. TENG low vs high power 2017-2027 $M

1.11. Triboelectric Numbers (million) vs alternatives 2017-2027

1.12. Triboelectric Unit price (US dollars) vs alternatives 2017-2027

1.13. Triboelectric Market Value vs alternatives 2017-2027



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Energy harvesting (EH) definition and overview

2.1.1. Features of energy harvesting

2.1.2. Low power vs high power off-grid

2.1.3. Types of EH energy source

2.1.4. Ford, H2P and EPA assessment of regeneration potential in a car

2.1.5. Candidates for EH by power

2.1.6. EH transducer options compared

2.2. Triboelectric effect

2.2.1. Overview

2.2.2. Measured triboelectric positive series

2.2.3. Measured triboelectric negative series

2.2.4. Commentary

2.2.5. Standard comparisons

2.3. Triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) operating principle and device optimisation

2.3.1. Contact and sliding modes compared

2.3.2. Single electrode and contactless modes compared

2.3.3. Electrostatics in energy harvesting



3. FOCUS OF RESEARCH

3.1. Overview

3.2. Terminology

3.3. TENG progress

3.4. Need for standards and independent appraisal of TENG claims

3.5. Integrated multi-mode energy harvesting

3.5.1. Evolution

3.5.2. TENG multi-mode energy harvesting

3.6. Examples of experimental TENG designs 2013-6

3.7. Self-powered sensors

3.7.1. Pressure mapping, touch

3.7.2. Example in 2016: self-powered implantable heart monitor



4. COMMERCIALISATION OPPORTUNITIES FOR TENG DEVICES

4.1. Commercialisation of EH of motion showing TENG opportunities

4.2. EH transducer options compared

4.2.1. Production status by technology

4.2.2. Comparison of desirable features of EH technologies

4.2.3. Key issues to address



5. POTENTIAL APPLICATIONS: MICROWATTS TO WATTS

5.1. Internet of Things (IoT) and self-powered sensors

5.1.1. IoT market dynamics

5.1.2. Opportunity

5.2. Self-powered sensors

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Examples of sensors with printing

5.2.3. Self-powered triboelectric active sensors for IOT etc

5.2.4. Wearable sensor forecasts

5.2.5. Other chemical, gas and glucose sensor forecasts

5.3. Wearable technology

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Trends in wearable technology that TENGs must address

5.3.3. Basic wearable device by component type

5.3.4. Categorisation of wearable sensors

5.3.5. "Wearables"- the hype is fading and shifting to new sectors

5.3.6. Wearables by market sector

5.4. Microcontrollers

5.4.1. Overview

5.4.2. Forecasts

5.5. Haptics

5.5.1. Overview

5.5.2. Haptics volume vs technology readiness



6. APPLICATIONS FROM TEN WATTS TO MEGAWATTS

6.1. Overview

6.2. The vehicle opportunity

6.2.1. Forecast and end game

6.2.2. EIV pizza van shows the way

6.2.3. Harvesting for on-road vehicles

6.2.4. Harvesting for marine vehicles

6.2.5. Harvesting for air vehicles

6.3. Potential for a TENG power fabric

6.3.1. E-textiles

6.4. Charging high power energy storage



7. MATERIALS OPPORTUNITIES

7.1. Overview

7.2. Functionalisation and other options

7.3. Materials for 24 laminar TENG

7.4. Materials for 12 vertical arch TENG

7.5. Materials for 3 textile TENG

7.6. Materials for 6 rotating TENG

7.7. Materials for 10 other TENG variants



8. EXAMPLES OF INTERVIEWS AUGUST 2016 ONWARDS



