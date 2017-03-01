The global bowling equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005119/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global bowling equipment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalbowling equipmentmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into three product segments, including bowling balls, bowling pins, and bowling accessories

"Bowling is gaining popularity as a sport that relaxes the mind and helps get rid of stress. Other factors that are driving the rising popularity of bowling is that it is a team sport. This sport not only helps in building a team but also encourages families to visit bowling alleys and play as a team. Playing together also gives families a chance to spend quality time together, which is becoming a luxury with today's fast-paced lifestyles," says Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead outdoor gear research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global bowling equipment market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

In 2016, with a market share of close to 53%, the Americas emerged as the market leader in the global bowling equipment market, followed by EMEA with over 30% and APAC with over 16%.

Bowling equipment market in the Americas

The bowling equipment market in the Americas is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4%. The Americas was the largest contributor to the global bowling equipment market in 2016 in terms of revenue. The popularity of bowling in the region is also increasing due to factors like keen interest among women and millennials.

The growing millennial population is a major driving force for the bowling industry as millennials are more heath conscious than other generations. They look for trendy and fun entertainmentactivities that can be enjoyed with people of their own age and mindset.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56822

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Bowling equipment market in EMEA

The bowling equipment market in EMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5%. The bowling played in Europe is a tad different from the ten-pin bowling, which is played throughout the world. The nine-pin bowling is similar to ten-pin bowling. However, this game is played with nine pins that are placed in the form of a diamond, and the pins are slightly smaller than the usual ones.

"The bowling equipment market is expected to witness significant growth in the Middle East, the UAE, and other Gulf Council Corporation states. Indoor leisure facilities, especially in shopping malls and other similar projects in industries such as the hospitality industry, are expected to aid the growth of the market," says Brijesh.

Bowling equipment market in APAC

The bowling equipment market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5%. The bowling equipment market in APAC is showing steady growth due to factors such as increasing disposable income, rising demand for different forms of entertainment, and the presence of a large urban youth population. Rapid growth in the constructionof new bowling alleys can be seen to meet the growing demand for bowling facilities in the region.

The top vendors in the global bowling equipment market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Brunswick Bowling

Ebonite

Murrey International

QubicaAMF

US Bowling

Browse Related Reports:

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Football Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Sports Equipment Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like health and wellnesshome, kitchen and large appliances, and lab equipment. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005119/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com