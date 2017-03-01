According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global capillary electrophoresis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research, "The global capillary electrophoresis market is driven by the advantages over other molecular separation and analysis technologies. The advantages include high accuracy, efficiency, and greater reproducibility. The developments in the automation of capillary electrophoresis systems have increased the efficiency and productivity of processes."

The market research analysis categorizes the global capillary electrophoresis market into three major product segments. They are:

Research organizations and institutes

Pharmaceutical companies

Others

Research organizations and institutes

The rise in demand for personalized medicines has resulted in increased research activities for drug discovery. This has resulted in the increase in demand for lab equipment such as capillary electrophoresis. Rising investments, funds, and grants by government bodies have also encouraged the practice of advanced electrophoresis techniques in these industries. This enables users to not only purchase the highly expensive equipment but also allows for the professional training required to use the equipment to get accurate results.

In the past few years, there has been an increase in tie-ups between academic institutes and research laboratories to improve the support for research. Research activities in the fields of proteomics, medicine, and genomics are also increasing the demand for capillary electrophoresis in these industries. For instance, in 2012, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences presented the capillary electrophoresis system to the University of California.

Pharmaceutical companies

Capillary electrophoresis can detect millimolar to nano-molar binding interactions and offers the benefits of a powerful and proven technology applied to drug discovery screening on a wide variety of targets such as enzymes, membrane receptor domains, structural proteins, nucleic acid complexes, bioactive peptides, protein-protein interactions, and antibodies.

There has been an increase in funding by the governments in the biotechnology sector. This will result in the expansion of existing facilities and setting up of new facilities, ultimately leading to a rise in the demand for separation techniques such as capillary electrophoresis. Most of the demand during the forecast period is likely to originate from the emerging countries in APAC, particularly Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan, as well as South American countries. These countries enjoy favorable economic conditions and relatively inexpensive labor.

"Thus, with the growth of the biotechnology industries, the need for separation techniques such as capillary electrophoresis is also increasing. These analytical techniques provide more accurate and precise data, supporting drug discovery and purity analysis," says Amber.

Other

The other segment includes hospitals, diagnostic centers, forensic labs, and biotechnology companies. There has been an increase in the number of hospitals, diagnostic centers, and biotechnology companies due to the rise in healthcare expenditure. The increase in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers will be notably higher in APAC owing to a highly unmet patient population, which will increase the chances of vendors shifting their focus to this region, which includes high potential countries such as India, China, and Indonesia. The rise in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers is also expected in other developing regions such as MEA and South America, due to the rise in healthcare expenditure.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

