Prinova Corp., a leader in developing and delivering innovative software and services within the Customer Communications Management (CCM) market, announced it is changing its corporate name to Messagepoint Inc., effective March 1, 2017. The new name reflects the significant and ongoing investment the company has made in its Messagepoint CCM platform, as well as the platform's success in the marketplace, quickly making it the primary focus of the organization. The company will continue to operate in its current structure, and contact information for the company will remain unchanged.

"We are thrilled to announce this new milestone for our company, simplifying our brands to the name that represents our founding principle-that communicating with customers shouldn't be hard," said Nick Romano, co-founder and CEO, Messagepoint. "The Messagepoint cloud platform has seen tremendous success, receiving awards and becoming an integral component for managing critical customer communications at leading global enterprises."

The Messagepoint cloud-based content management platform serves the customer communications management needs of large enterprise clients-providing an intuitive and secure environment for business users to directly own and control touchpoint messaging content and business rules driving the pace of change for customer-facing print and digital communications.

Messagepoint won the coveted 2016 Software Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Award for Best Multi-Channel Publishing Platform. It was also a finalist for the international 2016-2017 Cloud Awards program for the second year in a row.

Messagepoint Inc. is a leader in developing and delivering innovative software and services within the Customer Communications Management market. The Messagepoint cloud-based platform helps companies strengthen their customer communications by enabling business users to control the entire messaging lifecycle for all print or digital communications without burdening IT. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

