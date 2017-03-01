OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Library and Archives Canada

Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is honoured to be hosting members from Inuit, Metis Nation and First Nations communities to commemorate 15 years of Project Naming.

The gathering is being co-organized with Carleton University from March 1 to March 3, 2017.

This event is the first major community and scholarly gathering to discuss the contributions of Project Naming. The majority of individuals depicted in LAC's photographic collections are nameless. Over the last 15 years, LAC has worked with Aboriginal communities to identify names and places in these images and to rightfully preserve their history for present and future generations.

The anniversary is also an opportunity for Inuit elders and youth from across Nunavut and elsewhere to celebrate the project's achievements and to foster continued engagement with First Nations, the Metis Nation and Inuit communities from across Canada.

A component of this celebration will be the recording of stories and recollections from Inuit contributors to be included in a book about the history of the project being edited by Professor Carol Payne of Carleton University for McGill-Queen's University Press.

Quotes:

"Building an honest and sharing relationship between those who record history and those who have been harmed by history takes time and trust. Library and Archives Canada is dedicated to preservation of memory and thus has a vital role to play, by making sure the past is never forgotten, and that even the difficult stories get told." Dr. Guy Berthiaume, Librarian and Archivist of Canada.

""Views from the North, which is partnered with Project Naming, include photo-based oral history interviews. For this project, students from the Inuit training program Nunavut Sivuniksavut, interview elders from their own home communities over LAC archival photographs depicting those communities decades ago. In this way, Views from the North, like Project Naming, links generations of Inuit and recasts colonial images from an Inuk perspective." Dr. Carol Payne, Associate Professor of Art History, Carleton University

About Project Naming

Before Project Naming began in 2002, the Aboriginal peoples depicted in the majority of federal archival photographs were nameless. Project Naming provides a virtual space enabling First Nations, Metis Nation and Inuit communities to access Canada's historic photo collections and engage in the identification of people and locations, thereby reconnecting with their history to share memories and stories rekindled by the photographs. The project also aims to inspire and empower Aboriginal youth with a renewed understanding and access to their past.

Since Project Naming began, many individuals have reunited with their families and loved ones, and have sometimes themselves in the photographs.

In December 2015, Johnny Kasudluak and his mother, Martha Kasudluak, discovered several photographs of Martha and other family members from Inukjuak, Quebec. They sent this photo of Martha with three photographs of her as a young woman:

A photo of Martha Kasudluak is available at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/johnny.jpg

In September 2014, Ashevak Geetah (left) and her daughter, Eva Geetah (right) reconnected with their father and grandfather, Eetooloopak, after seeing his photo, which was taken in Iqaluit, Nunavut in March 1956

A photo of Ashevak Geetah (left) and her daughter, Eva Geetah (right) is available at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/gar.jpg

About Project Naming-15th Anniversary

Speakers for the sessions on March 1 and 2:

-- Elder Ann Mikijuk Hanson -- Elder Piita Irniq -- Elder Sally Webster -- Curtis Kuumuaq Konek -- Kathleen Ivaluarjuk Merritt -- Paula Ikuutaq Rumbolt -- Nunavut Sivuniksavut students and faculty -- Barry Pottle -- Dr. Heather Igloliorte -- Dr. Frank Tester -- Dr. Carol Payne -- Beth Greenhorn

Moderators for the various sessions:

-- Manitok Thompson -- Deborah Kigjugalik Webster

On March 1 and 2, there will be several musical performances by students from Nunavut Sivuniksavut.

The session on March 3 will look to the future of Project Naming and will host a panel of artists, including Onondaga photographer and curator Jeff Thomas, Metis artist Rosalie Favell, and Inuk filmmaker Isabella-Rose Weetaluktuk. All three use archival images in their innovative artistic practice, and will discuss the ways in which they are reclaiming and re-telling their histories and stories.

