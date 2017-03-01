Technavio's latest market research report on the global CNG compressor aftermarketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005123/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global CNG compressor aftermarket from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on engineering toolssector says, "Increasing concern regarding the rising GHG emissions and the need for cleaner energy sources has resulted in growing interest in low-carbon emitting alternate fuels. The growth in the number of refueling stations is expected to propel the demand for CNG compressors aftermarket."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56714

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global CNG compressor aftermarketaccording to Technavio heavy industry research analysts are:

Government support for NGV infrastructure

Increase in alternative fuels

CNG gaining popularity in two-wheeler market

Government support for NGV infrastructure

Natural gas has the potential to contribute toward climate change mitigation. Increasing natural gas infrastructure developments will drive this trend. The development of NGV fueling stations is strongly supported by governments in various countries. For instance, in the US, CNG and LNG are considered as alternate fuels. The government provides 30% tax credit for natural gas fueling equipment that has been installed between January 2015 and December 31, 2016. This support will help in reducing the overall investment. Therefore, the natural gas compressor market and CNG compressor aftermarket will grow during the forecast period.

Increase in alternative fuels

Fossil fuel reserves in the world are limited. This has turned the focus on alternative sustainable sources of fuel. Fuels such as upgraded biogas and biofuels help diversify the energy mix and reduce the dependency on petroleum products. Upgraded biogas is produced locally and has the same chemical properties as that of natural gas. It can be transported through the existing gas grid. The use of biogas will decrease the impact of oil and gas price fluctuations in the future.

"Therefore, the production of upgraded biogas and efforts put in by governments in Europe, the US, and Asia to improve the natural gas infrastructure will result in continuous demand and installations for natural gas refueling stations. This, in turn, is expected to drive the CNG compressors and thereby create demand for CNG compressor aftermarket," says Anju.

CNG gaining popularity in two-wheeler market

Major contributors to the demand for two-wheelers are countries in APAC, with China leading the market. China is closely followed by India and Indonesia. India has seen the fastest growth in the two-wheeler segment in the past five years. With a consistent increase in the sales of two-wheelers, there is a demand for alternative fuel options in the two-wheelers segment as CNG is highly economical and safe. In June 2016, the Government of India launched Honda Activa CNG scooter. The CNG kit has been approved by the Automotive Research Association of India for fitting in Honda's Activa scooters. It is the first CNG scooter launched in India.

These advantages will determine the future trend for CNG in the two-wheeler market. Initiatives such as the one introduced in India can create good market prospects for CNG use in the two-wheeler segment, thus favoring the growth of the CNG compressor market and the CNG compressor aftermarket.

Browse Related Reports:

Global CNG Compressors Market 2016-2020

Global Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market 2016-2020

Global Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like test and measurementtools and components, and unit operations. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005123/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com