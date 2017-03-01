Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2017) - RP Investment Advisors LP ("RPIA") was founded in 2009 with a simple goal: to build a partner-owned alternative fixed income investment manager with a focus on long-term capital preservation and institutional-quality infrastructure.

Today, we are very pleased to announce a number of additions to the firm that will enable us to deepen that commitment and build on our current strengths.

First, we are thrilled to announce that William (Bill) Moriarty will bring his expertise to the firm as Chair of the Risk Committee. Reporting directly to Richard Pilosof, CEO, Bill will be responsible for shaping our risk management framework to ensure that we continue to offer industry-leading risk management and reporting.

Bill's distinguished career most recently included his service as President and CEO of University of Toronto Asset Management Corp ("UTAM"), managing Canada's largest University pension and endowment funds. Under his leadership, UTAM developed a reputation as a pre-eminent asset manager with an expertise in alternative investments. Before assuming the role of President and CEO of UTAM, Bill had a long career at RBC Capital Markets, ultimately serving as Vice-Chairman. In addition, he has served on several community, industry and public boards. Bill was a founding Director of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and Chair of Market Regulation Services Inc. More recently, he served as a member of the Ontario Ministry of Finance's Pooled Asset Management Implementation Working Group. Bill holds a BA from the University of Toronto, a MA from the University of Chicago and is a CFA® charterholder.

RPIA is also pleased to announce the following additions to our Portfolio Management team.



Joe Serpe will be joining the Portfolio Management team to review and optimize our financing arrangements for all of our funds. Joe was previously Managing Director, Global Repo, Funding and Short Term Interest Rate Trading at TD Securities. Joe's expertise will ensure that RPIA continues to maintain our market leadership in sourcing the availability of cost-efficient funding and margin utilization.



Ilias Lagopoulos will join us as Portfolio Manager*. Ilias was previously VP, Fixed Income Sales with RBC Capital Markets where he focused on primary distribution and secondary trading of Canadian corporate debt across global clients.

Lorne Creighton is joining our Credit Research Team as a Credit Analyst. Lorne was previously an Investment Associate with The Catalyst Capital Group.

These additions will increase our Portfolio Management team to 20 people including 10 portfolio managers and 5 dedicated credit analysts.

About RPIA

RPIA is one of Canada's leading alternative fixed income asset managers with over $3.5 billion under management. Founded in 2009 by a group of senior investment professionals with more than 20 years of debt market expertise and international experience, the firm specializes in delivering global, alternative fixed income solutions with a relentless focus on capital preservation and generating positive, absolute returns. The investment team has a disciplined and unique skill set in credit focus strategies in North American and global markets with a proven track record that has achieved strong risk-adjusted returns.

Media Contacts:

Ann Glazier Rothwell

ann.glazier@rpia.ca

647-776-0652

Caroline Cathcartccathcart@rpia.ca647-776-7905