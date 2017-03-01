Global Sexual Health Partnering Agreements Deal Trends, Players and Financials Analysis Report 2010-2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sexual Health Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials" report to their offering.

Global Sexual Health Partnering 2010 to 2017 provides the full collection of Sexual Health disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Sexual Health disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Sexual Health deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Sexual Health deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



Report scope:



Trends in Sexual Health dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Sexual Health deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Sexual Health deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 3500 Sexual Health deal records

The leading Sexual Health deals by value since 2010

Most active Sexual Health dealmakers since 2010

In Global Sexual Health Partnering 2010 to 2017, available deals and contracts are listed by:



Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Trends in Sexual Health dealmaking



3. Financial deal terms for Sexual Health partnering



4. Leading Sexual Health deals and dealmakers



5. Sexual Health contract document directory



6. Sexual Health dealmaking by therapeutic target



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4x46ts/global_sexual

