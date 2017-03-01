According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global cosmetic tubes and jars marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Cosmetic Tubes and Jars Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packagingresearch, "Cosmetic packaging companies constantly change their packaging designs and labeling as per the changing demand from the customers. These changes in pack design are a key differentiating factor for the sale of the products."

The market research analysis categorizes the global cosmetic tubes and jars market into three major product segments. They are:

Squeeze tubes

Cosmetic jars

Cosmetic twist tubes

Global cosmetic squeeze tubes market

The global cosmetic squeeze tubes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. Squeeze tube packaging held the highest market share in the global cosmetic tubes and jars market in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The oral care segment dominated the squeeze tube packaging market, accounting for around 65% of the market in 2016. In the cosmetic market, skin care is the largest segment, with face cleansers and moisturizers being the main applications. Innovation in retail network, rising disposable income, and changing hygiene habits among people are some of the growth drivers in the global squeeze tubes market.

"The demand for skin care products is rising from the developing regions such as APAC and MEA. China is the leading country in the global squeeze tubes market, followed by Indonesia, which is expected to post the highest growth in the forecast period," says Sharan.

Global cosmetic jars market

The global cosmetic jars market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Cosmetic jars have advantages over tubes in terms of filling and ease to take out the product using cotton, fingers, or spatula. They can also be made more attractive as their spherical size is larger than tubes. However, there are always chances of contamination and loss of moisture in jars because of the large opening. Cosmetic jars are available in various shapes such as round, oval, and square. They are mainly used for face creams, powder, lip balms, lotions, etc.

Global cosmetic twist tubes market

The global cosmetic twist tubes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. Twist tube packaging is expected to experience the highest growth rate among all the types of packaging. The demand for twist tube packaging is increasing due to which, many vendors are coming up with various designs of twist tube packaging, with different head styles and dispensing options. For instance, Weckerle Cosmetics has introduced one-handed lipstick pack, which rotates by 350 degrees and has a strong lock.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's transportation and logistics market research analysts in this report are:

Albéa

Amcor

Constantia Flexibles

Huhtamaki

