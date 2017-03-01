

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched lower Wednesday, giving up early gains as the dollar strengthened as U.S. oil inventories rose.



April WTI oil fell 18 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $53.83/bbl.



The Energy Information Administration said U.S. stockpiles rose 1.5 million barrels last week, adding to record-high inventories.



While the weekly build was smaller than expected, there is little reason to think the global supply glut will end anytime soon as long as U.S. producers keep pumping at a furious pace.



In economic news, the U.S. economy continued to pick up steam in February, with all twelve of the Federal Reserve's districts reporting 'modest to moderate' growth, according to the Fed's Beige Book.



However, business optimism cooled a bit amid opposition to President Donald Trump's border-tax proposal from several industries.



The Institute for Supply Management released a report showing that growth in manufacturing activity accelerated by much more than anticipated in the month of February.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 57.7 in February from 56.0 in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX