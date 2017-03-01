

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries moved sharply lower during trading on Wednesday amid a rally on Wall Street and a jump in expectations of a near-term interest rate hike.



Bond prices showed a steep decline in early trading and remained firmly negative throughout the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped by 10.5 basis points to 2.463 percent.



The sell-off on Wall Street came as stocks soared to new record highs due in part to a positive reaction to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.



While Trump's speech lacked details on his plans for tax reform and replacing Obamacare, investors seemed relieved that he struck a softer, more optimistic tone.



The president's call for a $1 trillion infrastructure plan also generated some positive sentiment along with his apparent willingness to compromise on immigration.



Indications of a jump in the chance of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month also weighed on treasuries, with CME Group's FedWatch tool saying there is now a 66.4 percent probability of a quarter point rate hike.



Treasuries saw continued weakness following the release of the Fed's Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts.



The Fed said reports from all twelve districts indicated that the economy expanded at a modest to moderate pace from early January through mid-February.



The Beige Book said labor markets remained tight in early 2017, while pricing pressures were little changed from the prior report.



Businesses were generally optimistic about the near-term outlook but to a somewhat lesser degree than in the prior report, the Fed said.



Earlier in the day, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing that growth in manufacturing activity accelerated by much more than anticipated in the month of February.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 57.7 in February from 56.0 in January, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 56.4.



With the bigger than expected increase, the manufacturing index rose to its highest level since reaching 57.9 in August of 2014.



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a slightly bigger than expected increase in personal income in January, although the report also showed that personal spending rose by less than expected.



The Commerce Department also released a report showing an unexpected drop on construction spending in January, with the decrease reflecting a decline in spending on public construction.



Following the slew of economic data released over the past few days, the economic calendar for Thursday is relatively quiet. Traders are still likely to keep an eye on the weekly jobless claims report.



The Treasury Department is also scheduled to announce the details of next week's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX