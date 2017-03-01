World Premiere: New Range Rover Velar Revealed at the Design Museum With Built In Digital Butler

LONDON, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Design Museum, London hosts the world premiere of the new Range Rover Velar as it reveals and exhibits a vehicle for the first time

Velar is the new addition to the Range Rover family, filling the space between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport

Consumer focussed technology turns the car into a digital butler to enhance customers' lives

Velar now on public display in the Design Museum until 5 March, signalling the start of an on-going Jaguar Land Rover partnership

Taking its place alongside the design greats of all time, the Design Museum welcomed a new exhibit this evening: the Range Rover Velar.

Velar launches with a suite of consumer technologies, working together to create an in-built technology butler. At its heart is an all-new, cutting-edge infotainment system called Touch Pro Duo.

Dubbed Blade by development engineers due to its slender profile and clean surfaces, the innovation makes the in-car technology experience clearer, quicker and more enjoyable, enhancing every journey.

The fourth member of the Range Rover family was unveiled in spectacular style to a capacity audience at the Design Museum, London, who also enjoyed a Velar photographic exhibition by world renowned photographer Gary Bryan. The images are now being showcased on the brand's Instagram channel: @landrover

Velar is the first ever vehicle to be launched and displayed at the new Design Museum, which opened to the public in November 2016 after moving from its original Shad Thames location. The new model was simultaneously shown for one night only in a pop-up display on Kensington High Street, West London, alongside the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover.

Velar is now on public display in the Design Museum, London, in a unique installation, open until 5 March 2017. The exhibit is called 'Reductionism', showcasing the philosophy of stripping away complexity to reveal true quality.

The last time Land Rover displayed a vehicle in this way was in the early 1970s when the original Range Rover was shown at the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris, as an example of "exemplary industrial design".

Jaguar Land Rover also announced a partnership with the London Design Museum, which will bring a series of collaborations, exhibitions and events to the museum over the next three years.

Land Rover Chief Design Officer, Gerry McGovern, said: "We are delighted to be able to begin our partnership with the Design Museum with such a significant vehicle. The new Range Rover Velar brings a new dimension of modernity to our brand while reinforcing our total commitment to design and engineering excellence."

The new Velar fills the space in the Range Rover family between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport.

Refined for every occasion, for every terrain, Velar uses unique sustainable materials and advanced engineering to continue Land Rover's drive to go Above and Beyond.

Created from a clean sheet using Jaguar Land Rover's Lightweight Aluminium Architecture, it is safer, stronger, cleaner and improves driving performance.

Velar continues Range Rover's history of innovation, incorporating advanced technologies, compelling design and absolute attention to detail.

Peter Virk, Jaguar Land Rover's Director of Connected Car & Future Technology said: "Two high definition 10-inch touchscreens are your window into the world. The connected infotainment system learns from you and anticipates your needs, serving you what you want, when you want it - but never intrudes letting you enjoy the drive, while it takes the stress out of daily life, like any good butler or digital personal assistant should."

Advanced consumer technology is reflected in the use of trend setting materials. Unique in the segment, the Velar offers a sustainable, premium textile seat material as an alternative to leather. The Dapple Grey material was developed together with Kvadrat, Europe's leading manufacturer of high-quality design textiles, and is complemented with Suedecloth inserts.

Pivotal to the contemporary, design of Velar are the full Matrix-Laser LED headlights, the most slender ever to appear on a production Land Rover, the flush deployable door handles, and the Burnished Copper coloured detailing on the front bumper blades and fender vents.

Velar has a sophisticated four-corner suspension system, delivering peerless refinement with unrivalled comfort and control.

Five engines are offered at launch, ranging from the clean, responsive 180PS 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel, to the potent 380PS supercharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine. A 300PS Ingenium petrol engine will join the Velar range later in 2017.

Production of all Range Rover models supports more than 15,000 British jobs and a further 60,000 in the supply chain. Production of all Jaguar Land Rover models at the four UK manufacturing plants directly supports more than 40,000 British jobs and a further 250,000 in the supply chain.

For further information log onto http://www.media.landrover.com

