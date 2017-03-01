MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- The Bombardier Commercial Aircraft Customer Services team was presented with both a People's Choice Stevie® Award for "Favourite Customer Service" and a Silver Stevie® Award in the category: Customer Service Department of the year -- Airline, Distribution and Transportation, at the 11th Annual Stevie Awards Gala on February 24, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bombardier Commercial Aircraft Customer Services team was awarded for its exceptional achievements in 2016, including a successful entry-into-service (EIS) process with C Series aircraft launch customer Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS); the enhancement of its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Tool and web portals; and the opening of a new, state-of-the-art Customer Response Centre (CRC). By connecting with customers via CRC's located in Mirabel, Quebec and Toronto, Ontario, and also via Bombardier's www.iflybombardier.com and www2.iflybombardier.com web portals, the Commercial Aircraft Customer Services team provides world-class services in order to continuously enhance customer experience and improve Q Series, CRJ Series and C Series aircraft operations.

"We are honoured to receive a Silver Stevie® Award for the Customer Service Department of the year and the Peoples' Choice Stevie® Award. These Awards recognize our strong commitment to putting our customers first by offering the highest level of support throughout the life of their aircraft," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services and Q400 Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "Our people are passionate about delivering world-class service and their dedication is reflected in these Awards."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognize the achievements of contact center, customer service, business development and sales professionals worldwide. The Peoples' Choice Stevie® Award for "Favourite Customer Service" was selected via an online voting process, with more than 113,000 votes being submitted this year. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.stevieawards.com/sales.

The Stevie Awards organization is responsible for several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards.

