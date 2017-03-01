MPLX LP: MPLX LP subsidiary closes purchase of Ozark Pipeline

FINDLAY, Ohio, March 1, 2017 - MPLX Pipe Line Holdings LLC (MPLH), a subsidiary of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), today closed on a previously announced transaction, under which an affiliate of MPLH has purchased Enbridge Pipelines (Ozark) LLC's Ozark Pipeline for approximately $220 million.



The Ozark Pipeline is a 433-mile, 22-inch crude oil pipeline originating in Cushing, Oklahoma, and terminating in Wood River, Illinois, capable of transporting approximately 230,000 barrels per day (bpd). MPLX plans an expansion project, expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2018, to increase the line's capacity to approximately 345,000 bpd.

About MPLX LP



MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. We are engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs; and the transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX's assets consist of a network of common carrier crude oil and products pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States; an inland marine business; a butane storage cavern located in West Virginia with approximately 1 million barrels of storage capacity; crude oil and product storage facilities (tank farms) with approximately 4.5 million barrels of available storage capacity; a barge dock facility with approximately 78,000 barrels per day of crude oil and product throughput capacity; and gathering and processing assets that include more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and NGL pipelines, 54 gas processing plants, 14 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.



