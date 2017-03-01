sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.03.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,054 Euro		-0,015
-21,74 %
WKN: A0JMY1 ISIN: CA20676U1049 Ticker-Symbol: KD4 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONDOR RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONDOR RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONDOR RESOURCES INC
CONDOR RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONDOR RESOURCES INC0,054-21,74 %