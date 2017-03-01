Talbot Underwriting Ltd. ("Talbot"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Validus Holdings, Ltd. ("Validus"), is pleased to announce the appointment of David Morris to the position of Active Underwriter. The role was previously held by James Skinner, who served as both Active Underwriter and Chief Underwriting Officer for Talbot. David will report to James, who will continue as Chief Underwriting Officer.

David brings significant experience to the position, having been with Talbot since 2002. Previously, he served as Head of Overseas Offices and Head of International Property in Talbot's London office, focusing on the development of Talbot's business and the operations of its international offices.

Prior to this, he was Head of Underwriting at Talbot Risk Services Pte Ltd in Singapore, where he managed the development of Talbot's Asia Pacific business across multiple lines and business functions. He also spent time in Talbot's Dubai office as a Senior Underwriter, establishing business operations in the Middle East and North Africa.

"With over 15 years of expertise in the insurance sector, David has been instrumental in helping us strengthen our client offerings globally," said Peter Bilsby, Chief Executive Officer of Talbot. "We are thrilled to see him take on this new role within Talbot and look forward to seeing him continue his advancement as Active Underwriter."

David began his career in Talbot's London office, serving as both a Property Underwriter and a Marine Underwriter. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Geography from The University of Durham in 1999 and received his Master's Degree in International Relations and Affairs from The University of Bristol in 2001.

David's appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.

About Talbot Underwriting Ltd.

Talbot Underwriting Ltd operates within the Lloyd's insurance market through Syndicate 1183. Syndicate 1183 focuses on underwriting a number of specialty classes including marine, aviation, transport, energy, terrorism, political risk, accident and health, construction, contingency, financial institutions, property and treaty reinsurance.

About Validus Holdings, Ltd.

Validus Holdings, Ltd. ("Validus") is a holding company for reinsurance and insurance operating companies and investment advisors including Validus Reinsurance, Ltd. ("Validus Re"), Talbot Underwriting Ltd. ("Talbot"), Western World Insurance Group, Inc. ("Western World") and AlphaCat Managers, Ltd. ("AlphaCat").

Validus Re is a Bermuda global reinsurer focused primarily on treaty reinsurance. Talbot is a specialty insurance group primarily operating within the Lloyd's insurance market through Syndicate 1183. Western World is a U.S. specialty lines insurance company focused on excess and surplus lines. AlphaCat is a Bermuda based investment adviser managing capital for third parties and Validus in insurance linked securities and other property catastrophe and specialty reinsurance investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301006451/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Validus Holdings, Ltd.

investor.relations@validusholdings.com

+1-441-278-9000

or

Media:

Brunswick Group

Charlotte Connerton Mustafa Riffat

+1-212-333-3810

Validus@brunswickgroup.com