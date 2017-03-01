MPLX LP: MPLX LP 2016 K-1 tax packages now available on company website

FINDLAY, Ohio, March 1, 2017 - MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today announced that the company's 2016 investor tax packages are now available on its website, http://www.mplx.com (http://www.mplx.com/). Investors may select the Tax Reporting Package link under the Investor tab, or use the following link: http://www.mplx.com/Investors/Tax_Reporting_Package/



(http://www.mplx.com/Investors/Tax_Reporting_Package/)Additionally, MPLX plans to mail tax packages on March 6, 2017. Questions regarding the Tax Reporting Package for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, can be addressed by contacting 800-232-0011 (toll free).

###

About MPLX LP



MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. We are engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs; and the transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX's assets consist of a network of common carrier crude oil and refined products pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States; an inland marine business; a butane storage cavern located in West Virginia with approximately 1 million barrels of storage capacity; crude oil and product storage facilities (tank farms) with approximately 4.5 million barrels of available storage capacity; a barge dock facility with approximately 78,000 barrels per day of crude oil and product throughput capacity; and gathering and processing assets that include more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and NGL pipelines, 54 gas processing plants, 14 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa D. Wilson (419) 421-2071

Denice Myers (419) 421-2965

Doug Wendt (419) 421-2423



Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312









MPLX K-1 Available (http://hugin.info/155038/R/2083640/785465.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: MPLX LP via Globenewswire

