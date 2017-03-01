sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.03.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

84,92 Euro		+3,058
+3,74 %
WKN: A1W025 ISIN: US09609G1004 Ticker-Symbol: BLE 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUEBIRD BIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLUEBIRD BIO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,52
88,40
22:31
87,01
88,27
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLUEBIRD BIO INC
BLUEBIRD BIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUEBIRD BIO INC84,92+3,74 %