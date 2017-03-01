BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of February 28, 2017.

Issuer Name Shareholding US $ Market % of Total Value Net Assets ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMRYT PHARMA PLC 2,312,917 453,306.55 0.6213 APPLEGREEN PLC 367,314 1,828,923.54 2.5068 BANK OF IRELAND 12,894,065 3,059,835.54 4.1940 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 36,749 1,760,890.39 2.4136 CPL RESOURCES PLC 25,164 157,553.25 0.2160 CRH PLC 479,130 16,174,374.64 22.1696 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 693,089 3,230,739.14 4.4283 DCC PLC 7,313 622,952.54 0.8539 GLANBIA PLC 164,684 3,224,137.72 4.4192 GREEN REIT PLC 1,060,464 1,516,665.85 2.0788 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 790,171 2,545,333.07 3.4888 HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC 507,121 1,348,483.16 1.8483 INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC 1,075,911 125,380.28 0.1719 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 448,787 2,400,998.33 3.2910 KERRY GROUP PLC 26,088 2,003,729.09 2.7464 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 120,676 3,707,482.55 5.0817 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 66,330 692,159.91 0.9487 ONE FIFTY ONE PLC 1,058,643 1,850,519.58 2.5364 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 32,506 219,121.84 0.3003 PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC 65,051 7,125,818.02 9.7671 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 30,956 2,530,653.00 3.4687 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 583,969 8,846,796.58 12.1260 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 120,526 3,205,539.85 4.3937 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 1,319,290 2,571,688.15 3.5249 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 45,583 389,992.29 0.5345 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 50,788 831,284.74 1.1394

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

Website: newirelandfund.com

