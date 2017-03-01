Agrotop to Showcase Its Livestock Project Solutions at VIV Asia 2017

BANGKOK, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Agrotop, a leading global player in livestock turnkey projects, will be exhibiting its full range of solutions for livestock construction projects at VIV Asia in Bangkok on March 15-17, 2017 at Hall 99, stand 2221.

With more than 60 years of experience and successful turnkey construction projects in more than 50 countries, the company's poultry framing and piggery projects will be on display, demonstrating its tailor-made solutions which integrate engineering, construction and technological disciplines. Agrotop has designed and erected partial and full Vertical Integration projects on several continents, all achieving excellent growth and financial results.

Among Agrotop's clients in the region are Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Vietnam, China, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and the Philippines.

As the Asian market has become a fast-growing leader in the production of chicken, pig, eggs, fish, and dairy, the company will showcase the following main solutions for livestock projects:



Broiler Houses - integrating all aspects required to reach perfect bird conditions and economic results

Layer Houses - modern layer poultry housing systems combining layer biology knowledge with engineering and cutting edge technology

Mobile Houses - highly durable, heavy-duty constructions that can withstand all types of weather

Breeder Houses - managing broiler breeders in a stand-alone farm or as part of an integration project

"Asia has developed into one of the leading growth markets for poultry and pig projects in general and for Agrotop in particular," said Gavriel Pelleg Agrotop's CMO and founding partner. "VIV Asia is an excellent opportunity for us to meet with suitable distributors with a high level of quality and service, which will enable the company to fulfil its strategy of penetrating new markets in this region."

About Agrotop

Agrotop is a leading global player in livestock turnkey projects. The company provides a full range of services for realising livestock and agro-industry construction projects, while focusing on its clients' visions and maximising their business results.

Founded in 1989 as a subsidiary of Hapach Metal Industries, Agrotop integrates engineering, construction, know-how and technology to provide a tailor-made solution for each client. The company provides all or part of the services required for the project, from consulting and business planning all the way to design, logistics and realisation.

For more information on Agrotop, visit http://www.agrotop.co.il/

To learn about Agrotop innovation watch this video https://youtu.be/U_EkHohbzvk

Contact person

Stanley Kaye

Business Development

Agrotop

Mobile: +972-54-7792869

Email: Stanley@agrotop.co.il

