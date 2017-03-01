Letterpress Business Cards Now Available for Everyone - Onlineprinters Teams up With Print Partner Letterpresso

NEUSTADT AN DER AISCH, Germany, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Letterpress printing has always been popular with advertisers and business clients who are looking to make an exceptional impression. Letterpress printed business cards sized 8.5x5.5cm and 9.5x4.5cm can now be ordered in the online shop of Onlineprinters. Customers can choose between three premium paper types each available in two different paper weights. By introducing this new type of business cards, Onlineprinters, one of Europe's leading print companies, makes sophisticated letterpress products available for everyone.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/473771/Letterpress_Maschinen.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/473773/Letterpress_Visitenkarten_Onlineprinters.jpg )



Exclusive cooperation

Onlineprinters has teamed up with an Essen-based printing partner to offer the letterpress technology. The machines used to produce the business cards are printing presses of the type "Cylinder" or "Tiegel" in mint condition from Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, all from the heyday of letterpress printing. However, the blocks are no longer set manually as in the past. Instead, engraving photopolymer printing blocks are created based on the digital data.

This printing method is ideal for business cards and their graphic designs intended to create a classy and elegant impression. "Clear colours and the relief-like imprint give the printed products a special touch. This is why letterpress printing will continue to be appreciated increasingly by designers and graphic artists looking for something out of the ordinary," says Sven Winterstein, Director of Letterpresso, the printing partner of Onlineprinters. He discovered his passion for the traditional printing method more than ten years ago. Since then, he has been collecting letterpresses from manufacturer Heidelberger and has become the leading provider of letterpress printing solutions in the German-speaking region.

Stylish business cards for design lovers

Onlineprinters is the first service provider to make letterpress printed business cards available online in more than 30 countries. "We have identified the B2B trend of wanting to make a memorable impression with sophisticated print products," says Michael Fries. "So it makes sense to expand our product range by letterpress business cards to win even more discerning customers."

About Onlineprinters

Onlineprinters GmbH is one of Europe's leading online print providers. In line with the motto "Print simply online!" the company sells printed products to 600,000 customers in 30 European countries through its 16 web shops. Internationally, the company is known under the brand name "Onlineprinters"; in Germany it operates under the name "diedruckerei.de". The product range comprises 1,400 printed products from business cards, stationery and flyers to catalogues, brochures and large-format advertising systems. The formula to successfully produce customised prints in terms of Industry 4.0 rests on three pillars: online sales, fully integrated production from ordering to shipping and gang run printing. The latter uses so-called combined forms to collectively produce print jobs, therefore minimising costs and reducing the environmental impact. Selected products allow customers to choose the option of same day printing (produced on the same working day), overnight delivery, climate neutral production and custom size specification. Onlineprinters GmbH employs a staff of 650 and produces over two billion printings per year.

The video "A look behind the scenes of Onlineprinters":

https://youtu.be/1uIQE_QFYIs?list=PLEriQeICU0iuXDVlzuMg8mXs75QhR8tGa

Press contacts:

Onlineprinters GmbH

Patrick Piecha

Head of Press & Public Relations

Tel.: +49-9161-6209807

+49-174-3077250

press@onlineprinters.com

www.onlineprinters.com



Letterpresso

Markus Galla

Press

Tel. +49-89-66616241

mg@markusgalla.de



