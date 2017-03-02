CloudMinds Technology Inc. and LEIA Inc. announced today a strategic partnership to jointly deliver technologies in 3D Holographic Reality and Artificial Intelligence (AI) onto mobile devices. The combined platform will allow the processing and secure delivery of multi-view 3D "Lightfield" content to mobile phones, enabling users to have a naked-eye holographic experience. The two companies will share technology expertise, intellectual property (IP), development and manufacturing resources to deliver a premium digital experience to consumer and enterprise users. Supported by investors including mobile operator Softbank, manufacturing powerhouse Foxconn, and global convergent telecom, content and media group Altice, CloudMinds and LEIA will jointly develop an ecosystem for holographic mobile applications.

LEIA, the leading provider of holographic solution for mobile, recently announced a commercial partnership to release smartphones in Europe. The company envisions its proprietary lightfield display technology to equip devices and terminals of all sizes and become the primary way through which humans interact with the digital world.

CloudMinds makes devices and robots smarter by connecting them to a cloud platform with endless AI capabilities all through its ultra-fast secure networks. By collaborating with LEIA, CloudMinds will leverage its end to end platform including its flagship DATA mobile devices, secure network and artificially intelligent cloud to power new applications in healthcare, retail, education, gaming and a wide range of industry verticals.

"At LEIA, we are building the ultimate interface to the digital world," says David Fattal, LEIA's founder and CEO. "Our platform provides immersive holographic experiences free of glasses and improve the way people communicate, work, learn and entertain themselves. One day soon it will give a human face to AI. It is only natural that we work with the CloudMinds team since they have built an impressive back-end infrastructure that completes our vision."

"With LEIA's partnership, we are introducing an unprecedented 3D holographic experience to our mobile phone users," said Bill Huang, CEO of CloudMinds. "More importantly, our Mobile-intranet Cloud Services (MCS) platform enables the secure distribution of 3D content at a global scale. Combined with our AI capabilities in the cloud, we will enable a wide range of new applications such as holographic video calls, 3D online shopping, interactive gaming, and many more."

Founded in 2014 by David Fattal, Zhen Peng and Pierre-Emmanuel Evreux, LEIA Inc is a Silicon Valley company developing a "Holographic Reality" content platform for mobile and automotive applications. Its proprietary lightfield display relies on a Nanotechnology breakthrough to provide mobile, naked-eye holographic experiences. The company is based in Menlo Park, CA with operations in Suzhou, China.

Founded in 2015, CloudMinds is the creator, developer and operator of cloud robots. It makes robots and devices smarter by providing secure, high-performance and low-latency private networks that connect robots and devices to a cloud platform with endless AI capabilities. CloudMinds' vision is to deliver a humanoid family service robot by 2025. It is focusing on developing technologies in secure cloud, secure networking, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). CloudMinds is founded by entrepreneur and inventor Bill Huang, who started his career at Bell Labs, and most recently served as the President of China Mobile Research Institute. The company is backed by SoftBank, Foxconn, Keystone Venture and Walden International. CloudMinds recently closed Series A funding of 100M USD. It has R&D and operations in Santa Clara, California, Beijing, China and Tokyo, Japan.

