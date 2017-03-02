LONG BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Brandywine Homes and Integral Communities recently broke ground on Riverdale, a gated residential community that will offer 131 detached single-family homes on Daisy Avenue in Long Beach, Calif. in close proximity to Bixby Knolls Shopping District. Grading is expected to begin this month, and a grand opening celebration is slated for August 2017.

"There are virtually no new residential developments located in the South Bay, which is a prime area for families looking to live in a place with easy freeway access and low commute times to both LA and Orange County," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "This exclusive gated neighborhood is designed to appeal to growing and established families with children, as well as empty nesters -- a perfect community to call home."

Riverdale will offer contemporary floor plans with three and four bedrooms ranging from 1,900 to 2,250 square feet. Luxurious home amenities include gourmet kitchens with stainless appliances and granite countertops, master suites and green features. The gated community includes a resort style clubhouse with a meeting room, jr.Olympic pool and spa with cabanas, outdoor dining areas, and tot lot. Prices are expected to start in the low $600,000s.

Near the Riverdale project, Brandywine is planning to develop a 3.3-acre city park named after Dr. David Molina of Long Beach-based Molina Healthcare. The C. David Molina Park will be located at 4951 Oregon Avenue and will feature a turf soccer field, playground, restroom facility, walking path, parking and landscaping. The park will have energy efficient lighting to provide additional hours of play for Long Beach sports groups. The walking path and a series of fitness stations will provide an opportunity for healthy outdoor exercise. The playground will feature dynamic universally accessible play structures, a climbing structure, safety surfacing and colorful shade structures.

Molina started Long Beach's first intensive care unit at Pacific Hospital in 1962, treating many low-income, uninsured and non-English speaking residents who didn't have a family doctor. Beginning in 1980 with a single clinic, he and his family built Molina Healthcare into a Fortune 500 company that today serves more than five million people across the country. Molina passed away in 1996 at the age of 70.

Long Beach is a coastal city located near the Queen Mary, the Pike, Aquarium of the Pacific, California State University, Long Beach and offers excellent schools.

According to the National Association of Home Builders' formula to determine the local impact of single-family housing in typical metro areas, adding 131 single-family homes will generate approximately $37.6 million in local income, $4.7 million in taxes and other revenue for local governments and 516 local jobs.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there -- making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.

