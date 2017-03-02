

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported its US February 2017 sales of 174,339 vehicles, a decrease of 7.2 percent from February 2016 on a volume basis. With the same number of selling days in February 2017 compared to February 2016, sales were down 7.2 percent on a daily selling rate basis. Toyota division reported February sales of 156,001 units, down 5.4 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis. Lexus reported February sales of 18,338 vehicles, down 20.6 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis.



Bill Fay, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota division, said: 'Led by best-ever February sales of RAV4, 4Runner, and Highlander the Toyota division also set a new light truck record for the month.'



