FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (the "Company") today announced that it will delay the release of results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. The Company has not yet completed its assessment of the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2016 due to certain control deficiencies identified related to impairment determinations and the approval of manual journal entries. Although the Company has not concluded its assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting, it believes that these deficiencies could represent material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. The Company does not, however, believe that this evaluation will impact its previously reported consolidated financial statements.

The Company will delay filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 (the "Form 10-K") and expects to file a notification of late filing on Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of the ongoing assessment, it is possible that the Company will not be in a position to file its Form 10-K and its related XBRL documents within the 15-day extension period provided by Rule 12b-25. The Company is working diligently to resolve these matters and intends to file its Form 10-K and related XBRL documents as promptly as reasonably practicable.

SEACOR and its subsidiaries are in the business of owning, operating, investing in and marketing equipment, primarily in the offshore oil and gas, shipping and logistics industries. SEACOR offers customers a diversified suite of services and equipment, including offshore marine, inland river storage and handling, distribution of petroleum, chemical and agricultural commodities, and shipping. SEACOR is dedicated to building innovative, modern, "next generation," efficient marine equipment while providing highly responsive service with the highest safety standards and dedicated professional employees. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CKH.

