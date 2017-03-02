VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- Riley Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: RLY.P) ("Riley" or, the "Company"), a Vancouver based Capital Pool Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is providing an update on the status of its "Qualifying Transaction" further to its press release of October 14, 2016.

Qualifying Transaction - Update

The Company is pleased to announce that it has received the conditional approval of the Exchange to close its "Qualifying Transaction". The Company previously announced on October 14, 2016 the entry into an exploration and option agreement with MSM Resource LLC ("MSM") pursuant to which the Company was granted a five-year option to acquire MSM's undivided interest in the East Manhattan Wash property (the "Property"), which transaction constitutes the Company's Qualifying Transaction.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has posted a Filing Statement dated March 1, 2017 on the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) disclosing the details of the Qualifying Transaction and concurrent private placement financing. In addition, the Company has also filed on SEDAR a technical report in respect of the Property.

The Qualifying Transaction is scheduled to close on or before the end of March, 2017 and remains subject to final Exchange approval.

Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction all shares held by the principals of Riley (as such term is defined in the Exchange's policies) will be held in escrow in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

Concurrent Private Placement - Update

The Company has received conditional approval to undertake, concurrently with the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,615,254 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.075 per common share for gross proceeds of $271,143.

Further to the Company's press release dated October 14, 2016, the Company has increased the size of the private placement from 3,500,000 common shares to an amount of up to 3,615,254 common shares.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund costs associate with closing the Qualifying Transaction, the proposed work program on the East Manhattan Wash property and for general working capital purposes.

The Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the Private Placement.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws.

