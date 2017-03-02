Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2017) - Waldo Perez, President & CEO of Neo Lithium Corp, shares his thoughts on the demand for lithium and what that means for this company.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/neo-lithium-ceo-clip/

Neo Lithium Corp is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Apr 3-16, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Neo Lithium Corp (TSXV: NLC):

Neo Lithium Corp. is quickly becoming a prominent new name in lithium brine exploration by virtue of its quality 3Q Project and experienced team. Already well capitalized, Neo Lithium is rapidly advancing its newly discovered 3Q Project -- a unique high-grade lithium brine lake and salar complex in the Latin America's Lithium Triangle. http://www.neolithium.ca/

