Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2017) - Bob Archer, President & CEO of Great Panther Silver Corp talks about the company's plans projects in Mexico and Peru.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/great-panther-silver-ceo-clip/

Great Panther Silver is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Apr 3-16, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Great Panther Silver (TSX: GPR):

Great Panther Silver Limited is a primary silver mining and exploration company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE MKT trading under the symbol GPL. Great Panther's current activities are focused on the mining of precious metals from its two wholly-owned operating mines in Mexico: the Guanajuato Mine Complex, which includes the San Ignacio Mine, and the Topia Mine in Durango. In addition, the Company has recently signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Coricancha Mine Complex in the central Andes of Peru. http://www.greatpanther.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com