Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2017) - Vishal Gupta, President & CEO of California Gold Mining describes this exploration company's plans for their property along the Mother Load Gold Belt.





California Gold Mining is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Apr 3-16, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

California Gold Mining Inc. is focused on developing its flagship Fremont gold project in Mariposa County, California. The project consists of a land package totaling 3,351 acres of historically producing gold mines. The Fremont Property lies within California's prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt that has produced over 50 million oz of gold historically. The Company purchased the property in March 2013. http://www.caligold.ca/

