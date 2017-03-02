Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2017) - David Wolfin, President & CEO of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, speaks about this junior mining company with assets in Mexico and British Columbia.





Avino Silver & Gold is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Apr 3-16, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Avino's is a silver and gold producer with a diversified pipeline of gold, silver and base metals properties in Mexico and Canada employing approximately 500 people. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino and San Gonzalo Mines near Durango, Mexico, and is currently ramping up for future production at the Bralorne Gold Mine in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's gold and silver production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property near Durango, Mexico, and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. We are committed to managing all business activities in an environmentally responsible and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. http://www.avino.com/s/Home.asp

