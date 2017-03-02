Orava Residential REIT plc



Orava Residential REIT's Annual Report 2016







Orava Residential REIT plc has published its Annual Report 2016, Board of Directors report 2016, financial statements 2016 with its attachments and Auditor's report 2016.



The material is also available on www.oravaresidentialreit.com







Pekka Peiponen



Information:



CEO Pekka Peiponen, tel. +358 10 420 3104



CFO Veli Matti Salmenkylä, tel. +358 10 420 3102











Appendices:



Annual Report 2016



Rules for real estate investment operations



Corporate Governance Statement



Attachment:

