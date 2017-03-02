Orava Residential REIT plc
Stock Exchange Release 2 March 2017 at 2:30 a.m.
Orava Residential REIT's Annual Report 2016
Orava Residential REIT plc has published its Annual Report 2016, Board of Directors report 2016, financial statements 2016 with its attachments and Auditor's report 2016.
The material is also available on www.oravaresidentialreit.com
Orava Residential REIT plc
Pekka Peiponen
CEO
Information:
CEO Pekka Peiponen, tel. +358 10 420 3104
CFO Veli Matti Salmenkylä, tel. +358 10 420 3102
Appendices:
Annual Report 2016
Rules for real estate investment operations
Corporate Governance Statement
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=618284
