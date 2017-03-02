

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,245-point plateau, and the market is looking at another strong start again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism following President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the telecoms, property stocks and oil companies, while the financials were mixed.



For the day, the index added 5.20 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 3,246.93 after trading between 3,237.87 and 3,259.98. The Shenzhen Composite Index picked up 7.55 points or 0.38 percent to end at 2,008.87.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.31 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.27 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.21 percent, Vanke dipped 0.15 percent, Gemdale fell 0.74 percent, PetroChina gained 0.24 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical added 0.17 percent, China Unicom spiked 2.28 percent and China Shenhua dipped 0.35 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday, prompting the major averages to fresh record closing highs.



The Dow soared 303.31 points or 1.5 percent to 21,115.55, while the NASDAQ jumped 78.59 points or 1.4 percent to 5,904.03 and the S&P surged 32.32 points or 1.4 percent to 2,395.96.



Trump's address fueled the rally on Wall Street. While Trump's speech lacked details on his plans for tax reform and replacing Obamacare, investors seem relieved that he struck a softer, more optimistic tone.



Stocks saw continued strength following the release of the Fed's Beige Book, which said the economy expanded at a modest to moderate pace from early January through mid-February.



Also, the Institute for Supply Management said that growth in manufacturing activity surged more than anticipated in February. The Commerce Department noted a bigger than expected increase in personal income in January, plus a drop in construction spending.



Crude oil futures eased Wednesday, giving up early gains as the dollar strengthened as U.S. oil inventories rose. April WTI oil fell 18 cents or 0.3 percent to $53.83/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX